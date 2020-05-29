Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 11th meeting of 2020

15. 05. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (15 May) held its 11th meeting of 2020, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

The Bank Board discussed and approved a Decision of Národná banka Slovenska (NBS) amending Decision No 2/2015 of Národná banka Slovenska of 28 April 2015 on the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework in the Slovak Republic, as amended.

The amending Decision implements the following Guideline of the European Central Bank into Slovak law: Guideline ECB/2020/29 of 7 May 2020 amending Guideline ECB/2014/31 on additional temporary measures relating to Eurosystem refinancing operations and eligibility of collateral. The decision includes several measures aimed at preserving the eligibility of marketable assets as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations in the event that the credit rating of such assets or their issuers are downgraded. This follows on from measures adopted by the ECB's Governing Council aimed at mitigating the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Eurosystem collateral availability.

