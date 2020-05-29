Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 11th meeting of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:21am EDT

15. 05. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (15 May) held its 11th meeting of 2020, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

The Bank Board discussed and approved a Decision of Národná banka Slovenska (NBS) amending Decision No 2/2015 of Národná banka Slovenska of 28 April 2015 on the implementation of the Eurosystem monetary policy framework in the Slovak Republic, as amended.

The amending Decision implements the following Guideline of the European Central Bank into Slovak law: Guideline ECB/2020/29 of 7 May 2020 amending Guideline ECB/2014/31 on additional temporary measures relating to Eurosystem refinancing operations and eligibility of collateral. The decision includes several measures aimed at preserving the eligibility of marketable assets as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations in the event that the credit rating of such assets or their issuers are downgraded. This follows on from measures adopted by the ECB's Governing Council aimed at mitigating the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Eurosystem collateral availability.

Peter Majer
NBS Spokesperson

Naspäť

Disclaimer

National Bank of Slovakia published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:41aENCAVIS AG : Transkript Q&A Conference Call Q1/2020
PU
04:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:40aTECHSTEP ASA : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
04:36aMINOAN : Report and Financial Statements – 31.10.19
PU
04:36aQuarterly Gross Domestic Product
PU
04:36aLOAN REPAYMENT HOLIDAYS : reasons for denial of restructuring to be made clear to borrower
PU
04:36aFONDUL PROPRIETATEA S A : Payment of dividends related to the 2019 financial year
PU
04:36aGLORY : Notice of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04:35aR. STAHL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:32aALS : Korea Midland power bans Australian lab ALS; police assess probe
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
3RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Helios acquires hospital in western Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group