Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 12th meeting of 2020

05/29/2020 | 04:21am EDT

28. 05. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (26 May) held its 12th meeting of 2020, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

The Bank Board took note of NBS's May 2020 Monthly Bulletin, which will be published on the NBS website (www.nbs.sk).

The Bank Board adopted Decisions on the settings of the additional capital buffer rates applicable to banks in Slovakia designated as other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs). Under the Decision on O-SII buffers (for increasing the resilience of O-SIIs) and the Decision on systemic risk buffers (SyRBs), the O-SII buffers and SyRBs will be set at the following rates from 1 January 2021, when the Decisions take effect:

APPROVED O-SII BUFFER RATES AND SyRB RATES APPLICABLE TO O-SIIs
IN SLOVAKIA AS FROM 1 JANUARY 2021

Bank

O-SII buffer rate

SyRB rate
(maximum level)

Všeobecná úverová banka, a.s.

1.0%

1.0%

Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s.

1.0%

1.0%

Tatra banka, a.s.

0.5%

1.0%

Československá obchodná banka, a.s.

1.0%

-

Poštová banka, a.s.

0.25%

-

Further information on these buffers will be published in the respective NBS Decisions.

The NBS Bank Board approved a Decree of Národná banka Slovenska amending Decree No 5/2018 of Národná banka Slovenska on professional examinations and professional certification examinations for financial intermediation and financial advisory services.

The Decree will allow professional examinations in the area of financial intermediation to be taken remotely while emergency government measures related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis remain in place. The Decree takes effect on the date of its adoption.

The Bank Board, acting in accordance with Section 6(2)(d) of Act No 566/1992 on Národná banka Slovenska, as amended, approved a Decision of Národná banka Slovenska on the waiver of annual contributions payable by supervised entities for the second half of 2020. The Decision will be published in Slovak in the NBS Journal and on the NBS website (www.nbs.sk). This exceptional waiver will reduce the income of Národná banka Slovenska by €6 615 thousand.

The Bank Board approved the Innovation Hub Activity Report of Národná banka Slovenska.

The Bank Board approved a document entitled 'Strategy for the supervision of cyber security at supervised entities'.

Peter Majer
NBS Spokesperson

Naspäť

Disclaimer

National Bank of Slovakia published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 08:20:02 UTC
