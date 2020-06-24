Log in
Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 14th meeting of 2020

06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

24. 06. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska 23 June held its 14th meeting of 2020, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

The Bank Board took note of NBS's June 2020 Monthly Bulletin, which will be published on the NBS website.

The Bank Board approved the notification of the issuance of a €20 silver collector coin featuring the Poľana Mountains Protected Landscape Area.
The coin is made from an alloy of silver (92.5%) and copper (7.5%), weighs 33.63 g, and has a diameter of 40 mm. Designed by Mária Poldaufová and produced by the Kremnica Mint, the coin is due to go on sale in September 2020.

The Bank Board approved an administrative arrangement for the transfer of personal data between EEA and non-EEA supervisory authorities ('Administrative Arrangement').
The Administrative Arrangement facilitates international cooperation between, on the one hand, EEA (European Economic Area) supervisory authorities, including Národná banka Slovenska, and, on the other hand, non-EEA supervisory authorities by providing safeguards for personal data transfers between such authorities in cases where the European Commission has not issued a decision on the adequacy of the level of protection of personal data in the respective third country pursuant to Article 45 of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 April 2016 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data on the free movement of such data, and repealing Directive 95/46/EC (General Data Protection Regulation).

Peter Majer
NBS Spokesperson

Disclaimer

National Bank of Slovakia published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:04 UTC
