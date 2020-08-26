Statement from the NBS Bank Board's 18th meeting of 2020

26. 08. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The Bank Board of Národná banka Slovenska today (25 August) held its 18th meeting of 2020, chaired by NBS Governor Peter Kažimír.

The Bank Board took note of NBS's August 2020 Monthly Bulletin, which will be published on the NBS website (www.nbs.sk).

The Bank Board approved a Decision of Národná banka Slovenska on the determination of annual contributions of supervised financial market participants for 2021, which will be published in the Journal of Národná banka Slovenska and on the NBS website. In order to mitigate the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Národná banka Slovenska has decided, as an exceptional measure, to waive the annual contributions for the first half of 2021, amounting to a total of €7 475 thousand. By reducing the contributions, NBS is helping financial market participants in their common effort to maximise support to the real economy.

Peter Majer

NBS Spokesperson

