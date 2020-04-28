Log in
Statement from the Press Secretary

04/28/2020 | 12:18am BST

Today, President Donald J. Trump unveiled the Opening Up America Again Testing Overview and Testing Blueprint designed to facilitate State development and implementation of the robust testing plans and rapid response programs described in the President's Opening Up America Again Guidelines. The President's Blueprint sets forth the partnership between Federal, State, local, and tribal governments, along with the private-sector and professional associations, all of which will play important roles in meeting the Nation's testing needs.

On April 16, 2020, the President unveiled the Opening Up America Again Guidelines, a three-phased, data-driven approach based on the advice of public health experts to help State and local officials reopen their economies and get people back to work.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 23:17:06 UTC
