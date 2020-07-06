Log in
Statement from the Press Secretary on the Visit of His Excellency Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of the United Mexican States

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of the United Mexican States to the White House on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, as part of their continued partnership on trade, health, and other issues central to regional prosperity and security. The two leaders will recognize the historic United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that entered into force on July 1, 2020, and their shared effort to ensure North America continues strengthening its economic ties while working to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The USMCA is the largest, fairest, and most balanced trade agreement ever negotiated and contains innovative provisions to help increase global economic competitiveness as a region, grow the economy, and support American jobs, including those in manufacturing and agriculture. Additionally, the USMCA includes groundbreaking provisions to address digital trade, services, small business, and more, which will protect America's competitive edge in technology and innovation.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:04 UTC
