Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement from the South African Statistics Council on Stats SA funding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 09:19am EST

February 2020

Professor David Everatt, Chairperson, on behalf of the South African Statistics Council

David.everatt@wits.ac.za, 0834559466

Stats SA is a globally recognised centre of excellence for producing official statistics. Stats SA is the only source of official statistics in South Africa. It has both kept in touch with or led best practice, notably in developing countries, across a wide range of areas, from the use of technology to data visualisation and beyond. It has made major efficiencies by moving to digital collection. It consistently produces key statistics that allow the private sector, government, international agencies and others to understand the society and economy, plan their work, and monitor progress. Stats SA data are critical in ensuring that national fiscal flows are appropriately directed, in line with the National Development Plan. In the midst of a national debate about land, Stats SA completed a census of commercial agriculture, within budget and with a very low 9% refusal to respond rate. After the 2019 election, Stats SA resolved the allegations of double voting, without argument. In 2021, Stats SA will be expected to run Census 2021. This is a classy entity in anyone's books.

However, in 2015 StatsSA had R160 million stripped from its budget and a freeze on all posts was imposed by government. Both have remained in place since that point. By early 2020, the situation has reached crisis point. The vacancy rate has climbed to almost 20% - that is, every 5th position is vacant, and many staff are thus taking on their own job and work that should be done by others; working a 6 or even 7 day week is common. The freeze on posts means that no promotions are possible, and no vacancies can be filled. As a result, ambitious staff look outside Stats SA, and exciting young graduates no longer see StatsSA as employer of choice for their post-graduate training. Stats SA is being asset- stripped because it cannot offer any type of career prospects for any member of staff - because government refuses to change its approach to the budget and freeze on posts.

Stats SA is not a 'state capture' bail-out candidate: the entity receives regular clean audits, and enjoys widespread public trust. It is very difficult to understand why a respected, reliable and important institution, that plays by the rules and is praised by the Auditor-General, is in effect punished by government while those deeply implicated in state capture receive bail-outs of massive proportions. Stats SA has received once-off emergency funds - in 2020 Stats SA have been promised R46 million - but these once-off band-aids do not stop the inevitable decline in the institution, and thus in the quality of official statistics.

The organisation is being forced to consider cost-saving cuts - efficiencies have been exhausted - because of the hole in its budget. Sample sizes are being cut, which over time will lead to wider error ranges. Activities are having to be ranked, and some simply dropped, such as the self-reported poverty survey, apparently 'too expensive' in this climate. Government is now in danger of damaging the core business of the organisation, even when its financial needs - some R200 million - are tiny compared to the massive bail-outs being offered elsewhere, and with Census 2021 very close.

If Stats SA cannot produce accurate official statistics, ratings agencies will punish South Africa, international investors will turn elsewhere, domestic business will lack reliable planning data, and a downward spiral will be inevitable. Re-creating the 80%+ trust in the institution may be impossible; sustaining it requires a significant financial injection. If Treasury fails immediately to fund Statistics SA adequately, like Humpy-Dumpty, it may not be able to put it together again, and decades of building the institution post-1994 will have been wasted.

Stats SA right now is at a tipping point. The warning lights are flashing red, and government needs to act swiftly if South Africa are to retain a robust and innovative Stats SA. If Stats SA is not able to fill posts with skilled people, keep sample sizes up, and innovate, the Council will be forced to withdraw support for official statistics. This is the very worst option for everyone in South Africa - but Council either endorses the release of data everyone can trust, or Council stops because we cannot endorse data we mistrust.

The South African Statistics Council unanimously call on government to heed our call and inject funds into Stats SA. If not, Council will withdraw our support for official statistics, and resign.

Disclaimer

Stats SA - Statistics South Africa published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 14:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:30aSCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:29aJANUS HENDERSON : 13-f
PU
09:29aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE : Announcement 1190/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
09:29aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
09:29aARDEN PARTNERS : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
09:29aRAPID7 : ServiceNow CMDB Asset Import Using the InsightVM Integration for ServiceNow CMDB
PU
09:29aPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Is One of America's Top 15 Best Places to Work
BU
09:29aSIEMENS : Wins Order to Supply Power-Plant Equipment in Belarus
DJ
09:28aFive Battery Tips You Need to Know on National Battery Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple virus warning shakes stocks, euro near three-year low
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
3INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group