Statement of Cathy Bennett President and CEO, New Jersey Hospital Association, on Nomination of Judy Persichilli as N.J. Health Commissioner

PRINCETON, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"Two words: Excellent choice. Judy Persichilli started her career as an RN at the bedside caring for patients. She remained true to that commitment as she became CEO at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, Catholic Health East and more recently, interim CEO at University Hospital. In each position, she met the challenge not only of strong leadership and sound management, but she did so while never losing her focus on the patients, the community and the most vulnerable. That compassion is backed up by a strong grip on the complexities of healthcare today and a vision for healthcare's future. On behalf of the NJHA Board, we look forward to working with Judy to improve the health of the people of New Jersey."

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)