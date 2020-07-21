Statement of Commissioner Chopra on the 10th Anniversary of the Enactment of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

COMMISSIONER ROHIT CHOPRA

Regarding the 10th Anniversary of the Enactment of the

Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act

July 21, 2020

A decade ago, in the wake of a devastating global financial crisis that wreaked havoc on the lives of millions of American families, the President signed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act into law. Greedy and abusive financial firms that were too big to fail were not the only culprits that caused the financial crisis. Gullible and passive regulators also share responsibility. Many of the federal regulators seemed more interested in keeping these financial firms profitable and happy, rather than protecting taxpayers from expensive bailouts and safeguarding consumers from financial crimes.

Congress rightfully shut down the Office of Thrift Supervision and stripped many authorities from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Trade Commission, and other agencies. The law created a new data-driven agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. During my time at the CFPB, I saw firsthand how important it was to turn the page on the culture of capture and capitulation. In its first five years, the CFPB handled a million consumer complaints and returned billions of dollars to families.

While the financial reform law took away certain authorities from the existing regulators, compromises in Congress led to these same agencies getting new tools to address specific market problems. However, once again, multiple agencies have let their tools go unused. For example, the law gave the FTC new authorities in the auto marketplace. Despite growing evidence of discrimination and widespread fraud in the market for subprime loans brokered through auto dealers, the FTC has not meaningfully deployed these new authorities to address these problems, including abuses perpetrated against military families, as specifically outlined in the law. The law also sought to ensure that there is fair competition in the market for debit card processing. However, the FTC has still not brought an enforcement action - or even issued a detailed report on its market monitoring - to ensure that honest businesses can shop around when it comes to finding a company to process debit card transactions for their customers. I hope this will change.

As we look to the future, Congress must never assume that passing a law will lead to reform if it gives agencies the discretion to ignore it. Instead, laws must establish clear standards and automatic triggers that ensure those standards are implemented and enforced, with oversight and reporting that reduce the likelihood of agency inaction. If we want a marketplace that works, the public must ensure that regulators use every tool available to rein in firms that abuse their power and break the law. We learned the hard way that the cost of inaction is too high. We cannot repeat these mistakes again.