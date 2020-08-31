Log in
Statement of Dan Brown Upon the Release of Wild Symphony

08/31/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Author Donates Royalties to Children’s Music Education

The following is a statement from Dan Brown: "I am pleased to launch my first children’s book, Wild Symphony, designed to cultivate in young people an appreciation of classical music and to celebrate the time-honored values of compassion, patience and respect. This project, rooted in my own love of music, has given me an opportunity to stretch creatively by composing orchestral pieces that accompany a children’s narrative presented through a specially designed app. Underway for many years, Wild Symphony has come to fruition featuring the musical talents of the Zagreb Festival Orchestra.

For me, this project always has been a labor of love and I am arranging with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation that all U.S. royalties due to me will be donated to support music education for children."

For more information about Wild Symphony, please go to www.wildsymphony.com.


© Business Wire 2020
