Statement of the Regional Office of the World Federation of Trade Unions in the Middle East on the explosion in the port of Beirut / Lebanon

08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

Brother Dr. Bshara Al Asmar

Secretary General of CGT Lebanon

We witnessed with great sadness and sorrow the shocking explosion that struck Beirut Port on Friday 4/8/2020, which ended many lives, left thousands of people injured and massive destruction of property and infrastructure. On behalf of the Regional Office of the World Federation of Trade Unions in the Middle East, we express our deep condolences to the families of the martyrs who fell in this explosion and our wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded. We are all confident that CGT in Lebanon will remain the impenetrable rock that defends the workers of Lebanon and the region and its members will contribute to the reconstruction of what the explosion left with determination, strength and the standing of honorable people around the world next to them.

WFTU Regional Director of the Middle East
Dr. Adnan Azzouz

Damascus, Syria 5/8/2020

Disclaimer

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:04 UTC
