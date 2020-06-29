Statement on Potential Section 232 Tariffs Against Canadian Aluminum

Bill Long, President and CEO of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, issued the following statement on the Department of Commerce's plan to impose Section 232 tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

'The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) opposes imposition of Section 232 tariffs on Canadian aluminum. The U.S. should not be levying unilateral tariffs on a USMCA ally, particularly at the time of entry into force of that successful agreement. More importantly, our 1000-member motor vehicle parts manufacturers, with over 871,000 employees across the country, are in the midst of an economic crisis that is an existential threat to some. The last thing they need are cost increases on key inputs which will ultimately only raise prices on already suffering U.S. consumers.'