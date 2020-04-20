Statement on principles to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the occupational pensions sector in Europe

17 Apr 2020
Today the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has issued a Statement on principles to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the occupational pensions sector.
The statement recognises the stabilising role that institutions for occupational retirement provision (IORPs) can play as long-term investors in the current economic climate.
The statement, addressed to national competent authorities, outlines principles related to:
-
Business continuity and operational risk
-
Liquidity position
-
Funding situation and pro-cyclicality
-
Protection of members and beneficiaries; and
-
Communication
EIOPA continues to work closely with national authorities to assess and mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the insurance and occupational pensions sector.
Disclaimer
