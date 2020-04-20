Statement on principles to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the occupational pensions sector in Europe

17 Apr 2020

Today the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has issued a Statement on principles to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the occupational pensions sector.

The statement recognises the stabilising role that institutions for occupational retirement provision (IORPs) can play as long-term investors in the current economic climate.

The statement, addressed to national competent authorities, outlines principles related to:

Business continuity and operational risk

Liquidity position

Funding situation and pro-cyclicality

Protection of members and beneficiaries; and

Communication

EIOPA continues to work closely with national authorities to assess and mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the insurance and occupational pensions sector.