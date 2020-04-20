Log in
Statement on principles to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the occupational pensions sector in Europe

04/20/2020 | 07:16am EDT

17 Apr 2020

Today the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has issued a Statement on principles to mitigate the impact of Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the occupational pensions sector.

The statement recognises the stabilising role that institutions for occupational retirement provision (IORPs) can play as long-term investors in the current economic climate.

The statement, addressed to national competent authorities, outlines principles related to:

  • Business continuity and operational risk
  • Liquidity position
  • Funding situation and pro-cyclicality
  • Protection of members and beneficiaries; and
  • Communication

EIOPA continues to work closely with national authorities to assess and mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 on the insurance and occupational pensions sector.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 11:15:07 UTC
