Statement on the Nomination of Cory T. Wilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

03/30/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D. C., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement in support of the nomination of Cory T. Wilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute: 

“With the nomination of Cory Wilson to the Fifth Circuit, President Trump has again demonstrated a commitment to Constitutional principles in advancing judicial nominees who are exceptionally qualified.  Cory Wilson has a distinguished career defending our most fundamental freedoms, including religious liberty.  We are confident that Judge Wilson will continue to protect the religious freedoms and First Amendment rights of all Americans.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453


© GlobeNewswire 2020
