Statement on the Nomination of Former First Liberty Institute Network Attorney Lawrence VanDyke to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

09/20/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Donald Trump today nominated Lawrence VanDyke to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.  The following statement in response to the nomination may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute: 

“As a group dedicated to defending religious freedom, we are thrilled President Trump continues to nominate men and women to our Courts who are committed to protecting our First Freedom.  In multiple public service roles—including most recently as Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the United States—Lawrence VanDyke has demonstrated a deep respect for the Constitution and religious liberty.  As a First Liberty Institute network attorney while at the national law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Lawrence fought alongside First Liberty and the ACLU to defend constitutional principles.  As a Judge, Lawrence VanDyke will be guided by the belief that government exists to protect the God-given rights of the people and the Constitution exists to prevent government from infringing on those rights.  He’ll make an excellent judge.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

