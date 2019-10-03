Statement on the Nomination of Sarah Pitlyk to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement in support of the nomination of Sarah Pitlyk to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute:



“With the nomination of Sarah Pitlyk to the District Court of Missouri, President Trump once again demonstrated a commitment to the rule of law in advancing judicial nominees who are exceptionally qualified. Sarah Pitlyk has spent most of her career defending our most fundamental freedoms, including religious liberty. We are confident that as a Judge, Sarah Pitlyk will protect the religious freedoms and First Amendment rights of all Americans.”

