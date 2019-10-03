Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement on the Nomination of Sarah Pitlyk to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement in support of the nomination of Sarah Pitlyk to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel for First Liberty Institute: 

“With the nomination of Sarah Pitlyk to the District Court of Missouri, President Trump once again demonstrated a commitment to the rule of law in advancing judicial nominees who are exceptionally qualified.  Sarah Pitlyk has spent most of her career defending our most fundamental freedoms, including religious liberty.  We are confident that as a Judge, Sarah Pitlyk will protect the religious freedoms and First Amendment rights of all Americans.”

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pBLUECREST : Launches “Epic Direct Mail” Inserter Solution at Print 19
BU
03:24pIHEARTMEDIA, INC. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on November 6, 2019
BU
03:23pLawsuit filed to declare key elements of new auto insurance law unconstitutional — calls out law's anti-patient, anti-business provisions
BU
03:22pFAMUR S A : Designation of first listing day for Series B bonds
PU
03:22pAERCAP N : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership of 5% or more of a class of equity securities
PU
03:22pWALT DISNEY : Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger Honored with Save the Children's Centenni…
PU
03:21pSUMITOMO : rehab contract bars use of Dalian trains
AQ
03:21pMANILA WATER : asks SC to reconsider P2 B penalty
AQ
03:20pGotianuns, Mitsubishi to jointly develop new P15 billion Filinvest City complex
AQ
03:20pSEMIRARA MINING AND POWER : DOE probes mudslide in Antique coal plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group