Statement on the Tenure of CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz

Chairman Jay Clayton released the following statement in response to CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz's announcement regarding his future plans:

'Today, CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz announced his plans following the expiration of his statutory term as Commissioner. Brian and I have worked closely and productively over the past three years. His efforts to harmonize and bring coherence to CFTC and SEC regulations, particularly in standing up the Title VII regime, have been invaluable. I look forward to continuing to work closely and productively with Brian and his fellow commissioners through the end of his tenure.'