Statement re holding in Aryzta AG

Aryzta AG

In response to client questions regarding latest developments at Aryzta AG, J O Hambro Capital Management Limited wants to state that it will independently support other shareholders' initiatives that protect and enhance shareholder value.



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGhylJRsaGqYnppuZ5WXmmqUaWyXx5WYmZLGxpdpk5bHmWyTlWppnJWaZm9km2Vs

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/63606-3775n.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2020 ActusNews