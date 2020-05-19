Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement re holding in Aryzta AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 07:50pm EDT

Aryzta AG

In response to client questions regarding latest developments at Aryzta AG, J O Hambro Capital Management Limited wants to state that it will independently support other shareholders' initiatives that protect and enhance shareholder value.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGhylJRsaGqYnppuZ5WXmmqUaWyXx5WYmZLGxpdpk5bHmWyTlWppnJWaZm9km2Vs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/63606-3775n.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:03pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Expansion of Todos pela Saúde
PU
08:03pSEMBCORP MARINE : 57th Annual General Meeting Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions
PU
08:01pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Nanadie Well Drilling Hits High Grade Supergene Copper-Gold
AQ
08:01pGlobal Prison Management Systems Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Cloud-based Prison Management Software to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07:58pBANK OF JAPAN : Release of Latest "Loans and Bills Discounted by Sector" and "Loans to Households" Data
PU
07:58pREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
07:51pINDIGO PARTNERS TIES UP WITH OAKTREE FOR VIRGIN AUSTRALIA BID : executive
RE
07:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Conn's Inc. (CONN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
07:50pStatement re holding in Aryzta AG
AN
07:43pBritish supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
3Global Bicycle Gearbox System Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number of Bicycle Users to Boost Market Growth ..
4AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Preliminary Final Report - Investor PresentationOpens in a..
5NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 ASM Rules of Conduct

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group