States Burn Through Cash for Unemployment Payments -- 4th Update

By Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON -- New York state has asked the federal government for a $4 billion no-interest loan to cover unemployment payments for people put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic as it and other states burn through funds set aside for jobless claims.

States are quickly depleting funds set aside as millions of laid-off workers apply for unemployment-insurance benefits offered by state governments, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Treasury Department data.

Nearly half of U.S. states have logged double-digit percentage declines in their trust-fund balances since the end of February, the month before the coronavirus pandemic triggered shutdowns that led to widespread job losses and record numbers of jobless claims.

States use the money to pay regular unemployment benefits, while the extra $600 payments recently added for workers laid off during the pandemic are funded through a federal stimulus package signed into law last month.

From the end of February to mid-April, New York had used about half of the trust-fund money it had on tap, representing one of the steepest declines among states.

"All benefits, including enhanced benefits, are being paid, and to help ensure it remains that way the state has applied for an up to $4 billion, no-interest federal loan," said Deanna Cohen, a spokeswoman for the New York Labor Department.

Massachusetts also has used up about half of its available funds. California registered the third-largest decrease over this period: Its trust-fund balance had dropped nearly 40% since February to $1.9 billion in mid-April.

Charles Pearce, communications director for the Massachusetts Labor Department, said the state "will continue to take any steps necessary to ensure the solvency of the trust fund, including seeking support from the federal government."

California plans to borrow from the federal government to help cover the cost of regular unemployment benefits, said Loree Levy, deputy director at California's employment department, adding that the state paid a total of more than $975 million in unemployment benefits between March 15 and April 11.

Economists say the cash drain means additional states in the coming weeks could run out of money for paying regular unemployment benefits, raising the possibility others also could seek help by getting loans from the federal government.

Loans from the federal government offer a backstop for states faced with a surge in claims to keep money flowing to laid-off workers should a state run out of funds set aside for jobless benefits.

The funding crunch comes as states have struggled to process an unprecedented number of claims applications. States also face added coronavirus-related spending, while shutdowns of much of the economy, along with shifting deadlines for income-tax filings, have threatened to crimp state budget revenues.

After the 2008 crisis, states also turned to the federal government for help in funding unemployment benefits, with some taking years to pay back loans.

Congress doesn't need to approve additional federal loans to replenish state trust funds when they run dry. A state's governor submits a letter to the federal government asking for the funds to be placed in their state account.

"To the extent that their own reserves are running low, they have the ability to take an interest-free loan up from Treasury," U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said. "It wouldn't surprise me to see more avail themselves of that going forward," Mr. Scalia added.

The U.S. Treasury Department didn't respond to requests for comment.

More than 22 million people have filed for unemployment claims nationwide in the month that ended on April 11. Two weeks ago, about 660,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in California. Nearly 400,000 individuals filed in New York and 100,000 in Massachusetts.

No state has run out of money, but state officials are already planning for the possibility.

Connecticut will probably need to take out federal loans for regular benefits payouts in the next month, said Danté Bartolomeo, deputy commissioner of the state's labor department.

Connecticut's funding for unemployment benefits has declined about 30% since the end of February.

Many states entered the current crisis without sufficient funding to weather a prolonged downturn. Twenty-two states' and jurisdictions' unemployment trust funds were unprepared to pay out enough in unemployment benefits in the event of a recession, according to Labor Department data.

For a trust fund to be recession-ready, it must have enough to pay benefits through a yearlong recession.

The Tax Foundation, a conservative-leaning nonprofit, said in a report last week that California, New York and Ohio could run out of money for unemployment benefits by the end of the month.

Ohio didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the last recession, states eventually turned to the federal government as a backstop when their unemployment trust funds went broke. They later pursued different strategies to pay back the money, often by either raising employer taxes or cutting the duration of benefits.

States could repeat the same strategy of benefit cuts during the current downturn, perhaps on an expedited timeline. The recent surge in jobless claims far outpaced the increase during the 2007-09 recession.

"The concern is that they're going to feel pressure to restrict benefits, " said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at the Century Foundation, adding, "They may feel that pressure before the economy is fully recovered."

Another potential concern is a further run-up of federal debt. The federal government has started to pour money into the unemployment-insurance system to help supplement incomes for the millions who have lost their jobs.

The federal-stimulus plan signed into law last month will add $1.76 trillion to federal budget deficits over the coming decade, the Congressional Budget Office said Thursday. Of that, the CBO expects the expansion of the unemployment-insurance system will add $268 billion to the deficit.

The Treasury paid out more than $11 billion in unemployment benefits last week through Friday, more than the amount it spent on the assistance program in the first three months of the year.

--Anthony DeBarros and Eric Morath contributed to this article.

