States Propose Increased Teacher Pay After Months Filled With Protests

By Tawnell D. Hobbs

Governors and legislators in at least 25 states are proposing increasing teacher pay following strikes that crippled school operations and left hundreds of thousands of students missing school in recent months.

In Texas, a Republican bill receiving bipartisan support would provide teachers a $5,000 annual salary increase. A bipartisan-approved budget in Virginia includes a 5% teacher raise and awaits the governor's signature. And in Arkansas, a recently approved bill signed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson raises the minimum salary 13% to $36,000 over four years.

"I'm seeing a lot more teacher-pay proposals," said Michael Leachman, senior director of state fiscal research at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. "All the governors and legislature leaders are saying, 'I want to get in front of these folks instead of being run over by them.'"

In backing the pay increases, some state leaders have cited a desire to avert strikes while others have said raises will help retain teachers at a time when all 50 states are facing teacher shortages.

Teachers seeking higher pay struck more in the last year than at any time in the past 25 years. Teachers in at least eight states and dozens of school districts have taken to picket lines, demanding higher salaries and more education funding. Some also have sought smaller class sizes and additional support staff.

The Los Angeles teachers ended their strike in January after coming to an agreement with the school district that included a 6% raise, additional staffing at schools and a reduction in class sizes.

The average public school teacher salary was $58,950 in the 2016-17 school year, down from $60,685 in 2006-07, adjusted for inflation, according to the latest federal education data. The number of students per teacher is projected at 16.1 this school year, higher than the 2007 level of 15.4.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., report teacher shortages, mainly in hard-to-fill areas like science, math and special education. The number of people completing teacher-preparation programs decreased to 159,598 in 2016 from 217,506 in 2011, the latest information available from the U.S. Department of Education.

States in general are in a strong fiscal position this year. Still, not all the proposed spending increases will pass when states approve their final budgets in coming months. And some states have yet to replenish education budgets that were cut during the 2008 recession: Twenty-one operated at lower education-spending levels per student in 2016, the latest year of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, than before the recession, when adjusting for inflation.

West Virginia, Arizona and North Carolina were among states operating at lower spending levels and where teacher protests took place, resulting in pay increases averaging between 5% and 20%.

Teachers in the Oakland Unified School District ended a seven-day strike on Friday after reaching an agreement with the district to give an 11% raise and one-time 3% bonus.

In Texas, teachers plan to rally this month for more than the proposed $5,000 pay increase, with union officials noting that the amount would still keep the state's teachers below the national average of $60,483 estimated for 2018 by the National Education Association.

The current proposal for teachers in Texas, introduced by GOP lawmakers, would cost the state about $3.9 billion in the first two years. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signaled that he supports increasing teacher pay -- calling it an emergency item in a state address last month -- but leans toward making an increase merit-based.

David Lee, a high-school teacher in Dallas, said the raise would help him pay for health care and out-of-pocket expenses for school, such as materials and incentives for students. But he disputes the idea that raises should be exclusively based on merit.

"The $5,000 is definitely needed and welcomed, but that money needs to go directly to teacher raises," he said. "If school districts want to do merit pay, they can, but not with this money. There are too many hard-working teachers who could miss out."

