States See No Immediate Sign of Financial Help

By Scott Calvert and David Harrison

States across the country face an increasingly grim financial outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown -- with no near-term sign the federal government will come riding to the rescue.

States are hemorrhaging money responding to the public-heath crisis at the same time tax revenues are cratering because of widespread stay-at-home orders and business closures. Some governors have already frozen or cut billions of dollars in spending.

The nation's governors are pushing Congress to give states $500 billion to make up for lost revenues. The bipartisan National Governors Association is also asking Congress to help with health care costs, unemployment insurance payments and access test kits and protective equipment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell poured cold water on the pleas this week. The Kentucky Republican said he supports letting states use bankruptcy protection to cut their debts rather than providing more federal aid.

Mr. McConnell said he didn't want to subsidize the high state pension obligations that predate the coronavirus crisis. In many cases, those obligations were negotiated years ago by governors and state-employee unions.

"There's not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations," he said.

State officials called the idea of filing for bankruptcy a nonstarter.

"You want to see the market fall through the cellar?" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing on Thursday. "Let New York state declare bankruptcy. Let Michigan declare bankruptcy. Let Illinois declare bankruptcy. Let California declare bankruptcy. You will see a collapse of this national economy."

Congress previously passed a $2 trillion aid package with $150 billion for state and local governments, but the money can be used only for coronavirus-related expenses. States say they need additional funding to plug budget holes, and some want greater flexibility when it comes to spending the $150 billion already approved.

The National Association of State Budget Officers says a cash influx would help the national economy rebound and warns states might have to cut essential services if Congress doesn't approve more aid.

"States are currently facing revenue impacts that could dwarf what was observed in the last recession," Marc Nicole, the association's president, wrote in a letter Wednesday to President Trump and congressional leaders.

Mr. McConnell also suggested states could raise taxes to bring in more revenue. Unlike the federal government, almost all states are required to balance their budgets. That means that any new spending has to come from tax revenue or federal aid, rather than from borrowing.

Allowing states to file for bankruptcy would require congressional action and would almost certainly face legal challenges, said David Skeel, a University of Pennsylvania law professor. For one thing, it could be seen as violating a constitutional provision barring states from interfering in contracts. It could also run afoul of provisions protecting state sovereignty, he said.

"They are not silly arguments," he said.

David Adkins, executive director of the Council of State Governments, said he thought Mr. McConnell's comments were a posturing tactic in ongoing negotiations with Capitol Hill Democrats. Sooner or later, he said, Congress is going to have to direct significant funds to state and local governments to prevent a wave of public-sector layoffs.

Mr. McConnell "has some vulnerable Republicans in states," Mr. Adkins said. "He does not want those vulnerable Republicans to be blamed for 20% cuts to public schools."

States' fortunes have changed at a dizzying speed. Just a few months ago, many governors rolled out lists of new proposals, buoyed by strong growth and robust revenue projections. States also sat on replenished rainy day funds.

In response to the crisis, governors in some states have moved to limit spending. Virginia, for example, cut $500 million from outlays in the final quarter of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and froze $2.3 billion in planned new spending over the next two fiscal years.

Aubrey Layne, the state's finance secretary, said bankruptcy isn't an option because "constitutionally we have to balance our budget." He said certain limits on new aid would make sense, such as a ban on pumping any of it into state pension systems.

"I understand this money shouldn't just be a blank check to go and bail out bad mismanagement over the years," he said. "A lot of what is happening now is simply because the economy is shut down."

