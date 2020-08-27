Statewide Biohealth Industry Celebrated for Impact During BioForward's Annual Wisconsin Biohealth Summit

BioForward Wisconsin, the collective voice of Wisconsin’s robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, representing more than 220 member organizations, will reflect the resilience of the Wisconsin biohealth industry by continuing to hold its annual Wisconsin Biohealth Summit, now in a virtual format over September 23, September 30, and October 7, 2020.

The 2020 Wisconsin Biohealth Summit will be reimagined and bigger than ever. Rather than a single-day event held in the Overture Center, the now-virtual event will now be three shortened days on a continuously live platform. To make the event inclusive of the full region and designed for all levels of member and non-member company employees, the spread-out schedule will embrace employee schedules and maximize attendance. Additionally, BioForward invested in impactful keynotes and as an added incentive includes entertainment with award-winning improv group, Second City.

The annual Wisconsin Biohealth Summit is one of the largest biohealth events in the Midwest. This year the focus will be on how the world is changing, but the biohealth industry goals to improve and save lives remain the same. Over the three days of the Summit, speakers will explore different themes that all tie back to how the challenges we face right now are launching new ideas, collaborations, and innovations in the Wisconsin biohealth industry.

The first day of the event will focus on the challenges of COVID-19 and how the Wisconsin biohealth industry is adapting through collaborations and the public health response. BioForward is honored to have the Tommy G. Thompson Center for Public Leadership supporting the Summit and sponsoring a panel about COVID-19 collaborations between Wisconsin’s research institutions, especially the University of Wisconsin—Madison Institute for Clinical and Translational Research and School of Medicine and Public Health, and the biohealth industry. Another panel will focus on the COVID-19 response—where we started, where we are now, and looking ahead several months. The major highlight of the day will be a keynote from Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Osterholm.

The other themes of the event encompass success through leadership in strategy and diversity, as well as the reimagining of biohealth through leading-edge medicines. Renowned leadership and talent speaker, Darcy Luoma, will motivate attendees through her story and leadership model. Many local companies and organizations, including Gilson, Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab, Eurofins, Versiti, Medical College of Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin—Madison, the Usona Institute, and more, will also be featured.

BioForward is proud of the Wisconsin biohealth industry and excited to celebrate its accomplishments. Its member companies and industry partners have shown an incredible amount of resilience, community spirit and a focus on employee safety as these essential businesses provide key products and services to test for and combat the coronavirus. This year’s event is designed to reflect that, but also provide even more value to the community than ever with additional programming and a reduced ticket rate.

“The Wisconsin biohealth industry has much to be proud of, especially in light of the pandemic gripping our world,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of BioForward. “Our members have shown that collaboration is the way to innovation—and innovation will eclipse this coronavirus crisis, and others. We must continue to celebrate our industry’s successes and redefine Wisconsin’s image as a leader in the biohealth industry.”

The Wisconsin Biohealth Summit sponsors include Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, ThermoFisher Scientific, Catalent, Exact Sciences, GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, WARF, AbbVie, Aurora Health Care, Cellular Dynamics International, Covance, Findorff, Illumina, Isthmus Project, PhRMA, PPD, Promega, TeraMedica, University Research Park, and Yahara Software.

About BioForward

BioForward Wisconsin is the collective voice of Wisconsin’s robust and comprehensive biohealth cluster, which represents more than 220 member organizations across an integrated network of health solution leaders, including research institutions, biotech and biopharma, digital health and medical device and diagnostics. It is an action-oriented association that focuses on initiatives to strengthen the state’s talent pipeline; collaborations to develop supply chain partnerships; educational and networking events to enhance professional development; and legislative advocacy to highlight the economic and social impact of the biohealth industry on the state, nation, and world. Learn more about BioForward Wisconsin at www.bioforward.org.

