Station A Sets out to Transform the Market for Clean Energy

08/22/2018

Station A, Inc., a software startup automating clean energy development, announced today that it has launched as an independent company.

Station A simplifies how clean energy products like solar, batteries, thermal storage, and energy efficiency are evaluated and deployed. This dramatically reduces project “soft costs,” the information and deal-making expenses that can account for as much as half of the cost of clean energy projects. The company’s platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to determine the best clean energy option for any commercial building. Currently, clean energy developers use it to assess markets and find customers for their solutions. In the near future, companies interested in powering their building with cleaner, cheaper electricity will be able to compare offerings from many suppliers through the Station A platform.

“Station A helps every business instantly see its clean energy options and connect with an ecosystem of vendors, developers, capital providers, and installers to build a project,” said Kevin Berkemeyer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Station A. “We want to be the arbiter of truth in the market, providing transparent access to the information necessary to make a clean energy decision. We believe our approach will dramatically expand the market for clean energy and eliminate carbon emissions from the built environment.”

Founded in 2013 as NRG Energy’s skunkworks team, Station A evolved into an internal analytics and software team supporting NRG’s clean energy efforts. The group was instrumental in the development of over 2,000 MW’s of clean energy projects. Leveraging the technology built by the team at NRG, Station A launched in July as an independent company with seven corporate customers and over 330 individual active users.

About Station A

Station A has built the first software platform to automate clean energy development. Station A developed within NRG Energy, Inc. aiming to minimize soft costs and simplify project development. By applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to our growing network of energy and geospatial data, we enable the automated design and sequencing of clean energy deployment, making it the most affordable and accessible energy option. Based in San Francisco, California, the Station A team includes expertise in project development, geospatial analytics, data science, and software engineering.

For more information about the launch, please visit https://blog.stationa.com/2018/launching-station-a

For more information about Station A, please visit https://stationa.com


© Business Wire 2018
