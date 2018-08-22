Station A Sets out to Transform the Market for Clean Energy

Station A, Inc., a software startup automating clean energy development,
announced today that it has launched as an independent company.
Station A simplifies how clean energy products like solar, batteries,
thermal storage, and energy efficiency are evaluated and deployed. This
dramatically reduces project “soft costs,” the information and
deal-making expenses that can account for as much as half of the cost of
clean energy projects. The company’s platform uses artificial
intelligence and machine learning to determine the best clean energy
option for any commercial building. Currently, clean energy developers
use it to assess markets and find customers for their solutions. In the
near future, companies interested in powering their building with
cleaner, cheaper electricity will be able to compare offerings from many
suppliers through the Station A platform.
“Station A helps every business instantly see its clean energy options
and connect with an ecosystem of vendors, developers, capital providers,
and installers to build a project,” said Kevin Berkemeyer, co-founder
and Chief Executive Officer of Station A. “We want to be the arbiter of
truth in the market, providing transparent access to the information
necessary to make a clean energy decision. We believe our approach will
dramatically expand the market for clean energy and eliminate carbon
emissions from the built environment.”
Founded in 2013 as NRG Energy’s skunkworks team, Station A evolved into
an internal analytics and software team supporting NRG’s clean energy
efforts. The group was instrumental in the development of over 2,000
MW’s of clean energy projects. Leveraging the technology built by the
team at NRG, Station A launched in July as an independent company with
seven corporate customers and over 330 individual active users.
About Station A
Station A has built the first software platform to automate clean energy
development. Station A developed within NRG Energy, Inc. aiming to
minimize soft costs and simplify project development. By applying
machine learning and artificial intelligence to our growing network of
energy and geospatial data, we enable the automated design and
sequencing of clean energy deployment, making it the most affordable and
accessible energy option. Based in San Francisco, California, the
Station A team includes expertise in project development, geospatial
analytics, data science, and software engineering.
For more information about the launch, please visit https://blog.stationa.com/2018/launching-station-a
For more information about Station A, please visit https://stationa.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005363/en/