Station Park : Unveils Its Can't-Miss 2019 Holiday Events and Activities

Farmington, Utah’s specialty retail and dining destination is excited to announce its 2019 holiday schedule that includes family ice skating, Santa visits and a new Enchanted 3D Holiday Light Show

Station Park is pleased to announce its schedule of special events, activities and promotions for the 2019 holiday season. The specialty retail, dining and office complex is offering a variety of festive activities and opportunities for surrounding communities to establish memories and traditions with loved ones and friends.

Holiday Getaway Enter-to-Win Contest

Station Park shoppers can enter to win a Holiday Getaway Contest on Nov. 1st-30th. The winner will receive a two-night stay at the Hyatt Place at Station Park, dinner for two, movie tickets for two and a $200 shopping spree. Enter to win at Concierge Services in Building J or by clicking here. The winner will be notified Dec. 2nd. For full contest details, click here.

Ice Skating

Station Park’s holiday season commences with the opening of its ice skating rink on Nov. 15th. Rink hours are Monday-Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m., with extended operating hours during the holidays. For the full public skating schedule and pricing, click here.

Santa’s Arrival Celebration and Visiting Opportunities

Join Station Park for Santa’s Arrival Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 23rd. Presented by the University of Utah Health, visitors can enjoy the holiday sounds, kid crafts and an exceptional performance from Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band at 5:30 p.m. until Santa Claus arrives at 6 p.m. Santa will be available for photos from 7 to 8 p.m.

There are several opportunities for families to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the new Peppermint Pavilion. Visiting hours for the holiday season are Monday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Santa takes a break each day from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All children visiting Santa Claus will receive a treat. Please see the Peppermint Pavilion for additional information.

Santa Paws

Santa Paws gives pets and furry friends a chance to meet Santa on Monday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m., on Nov. 25th, Dec. 2nd, Dec. 9th and Dec. 16th.

Breakfast with Santa

Families can join Santa for breakfast on Sunday, Dec. 1st at Johnny Rockets from 9 to 11 a.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 7th at Harmons at 8:30 to 11 a.m. A portion of the proceeds from these events will go to the Primary Children’s Hospital and the Vista Education Campus in Farmington. For more information on Breakfast with Santa at Johnny Rockets, click here. For more information on Breakfast with Santa at Harmons, click here.

Special Needs Day and Night with Santa

On Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at 12:30 p.m., students from the Davis Early Intervention Program will have a chance to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in a low-stress, quiet setting.

Station Park has partnered with Utah Easy to Love to offer a night with Santa for children with special needs. The free event is set in a low-stress, quiet environment and is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3rd from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Each family can enjoy free ice skating and treats.

Musical Performances

This year the Original Dickens Carolers— Utah’s premier Victorian caroling company— will be performing Fridays starting on Nov. 22nd from 4 to 6 p.m. at Station Park. Additionally, various musical groups and individuals will be performing during November and December. For performance groups, times, dates and additional details, click here. To schedule a performance, please email spguestservices@centercal.com.

Enchanted 3D Holiday Light Show

Station Park is debuting a holiday event unlike any that Utah has witnessed — an Enchanted 3D Holiday Light Show—on Dec. 9th to the 21st from 6 to 8 p.m., every 30 minutes on the quarter-hour with the first show at 6:15 p.m. The visual experience will feature projection mapping technology—using projectors to display 3D shapes and interactive light presentations on the surface of Sephora at Station Park. It’s a production the community needs to see to believe.

“With all these activities combined into a single gathering place, Station Park is your one-stop spot for building new family traditions and memories,” said David Anderson, general manager at Station Park. “From a free Self-Serve Gift Wrap Station to the breathtaking Enchanted 3D Holiday Light Show, Station Park offers something to please every member of the family. Here, you can spend time with your loved ones and friends, celebrating the holidays year after year.”

For a complete list of events at Station Park, please visit https://www.shopatstationpark.com/events/.

