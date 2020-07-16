Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical News Release: Domestic debt securities portfolio increased by EUR 55 billion during the coronavirus crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 03:41am EDT
Statistical News Release: Domestic debt securities portfolio increased by EUR 55 billion during the coronavirus crisis Statistical news
Datum 16 juli 2020

Dutch investors purchased domestic debt securities during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, April and May 2020 their net purchases amounted to EUR 55 billion, while on balance there were no purchases of foreign debt securities. The domestic debt securities portfolio increased to EUR 457 billion as at the end of May (+12%). The foreign debt securities portfolio fell from EUR 761 billion to EUR 723 billion (-5%).

.
Ongoing purchases of domestic debt securities

In March, April and May 2020 Dutch investors purchased domestic money market and capital market paper (bonds) to a total net amount of EUR 55.2 billion. Most purchases were made in April (EUR 38.2 billion). In March 2020, investors also made large domestic purchases (EUR 9.3 billion). Purchases in May amounted to EUR 7.7 billion. Before the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Dutch positions were reduced. January and February 2020 saw net sales of EUR 5.1 billion and EUR 0.2 billion respectively. This appears from preliminary DNB figures based on reports covering approximately 85% of Dutch securities holdings (Figure 1).

While purchases continued to grow during the coronavirus crisis, the portfolio of domestic debt securities grew from EUR 406.2 billion to EUR 456.7 billion (+12.4%), measured at market value, including monetary positions but exclusing accumulated interest.

Monetary operations and large-scale debt issues as key drivers?

An explanation for the growth of the domestic debt securities portfolio could be found in the monetary support operations, such as the ECB's pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP). On balance, the purchases of Dutch public debt securities by DNB and the ECB in the context of the monetary support operations amounted to EUR 13.6 billion. DNB was responsible for the larger share of these purchases.

Another explanation for the large purchases of Dutch debt securities is the volume of Dutch debt issues by both the Dutch government and the private sector. Total net issues amounted to EUR 106 billion during the pandemic, compared to EUR 20.4 billion in the same period a year before.

The large purchases of Dutch debt securities during the coronavirus crisis can only partly be explained by the sale of foreign debt securities. Dutch investors sold foreign money market and capital market paper worth EUR 9.5 billion in April, while their net purchases of foreign debt securities in May amounted to EUR 5.5 billion. However, a combination of price movements (EUR -18.2 billion) and exchange rate movements (EUR -5.0 billion) during the coronavirus crisis caused the portfolio of foreign debt securities to decrease from EUR 761.4 billion at the beginning of March to EUR 722.5 billion by the end of May 2020 (-5.1%)

More information

More information on selected countries is available on our website. The figures presented are preliminary figures based on a sample:

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51aDETEC FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT TRA : Decrease in Swiss timber harvest in 2019 – after an extraordinary high in the previous year
PU
03:47aChina says UK ban on Huawei 'severely' damages investment confidence
RE
03:47aTwitter hacking spree alarms experts concerned about the platform's security
RE
03:45aBarrick cuts power supply at PNG mine amid legal standoff
RE
03:44aChina says UK has lost independence on Huawei issue
RE
03:41aHousehold Consumption Expenditures
PU
03:41aBANK OF JAPAN : Fifteenth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks
PU
03:41aOPEC daily basket price stood at $44.12 a barrel Wednesday, 15 July 2020
PU
03:41aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Domestic debt securities portfolio increased by EUR 55 billion during the coronavirus crisis
PU
03:31aUK seeks to raise record 385 billion pounds from debt markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD : ZURICH INSURANCE : Endsleigh partner with telematics solutions provider, ingenie ..
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Expects 3Q Revenue at US$11.2..
3COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC : COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS : CCEP invests in creation of circular economy f..
4BROS CAPI : BROCKHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
5TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : TOP GLOVE BHD : Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group