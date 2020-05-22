Statistical News Release: Eighteen months of accumulated investment fund returns evaporated through recent price losses

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, Dutch investment funds recorded a negative return of 11.7% in the first quarter of 2020, a development that eliminated a year and a half of accumulated returns. Equity funds lost a much longer period of accumulated returns than bond funds and other funds. Assets managed fell sharply and decreased by 12.9% to EUR 816.3 billion.

Dutch investment funds incurred heavy losses

In 2019, investment funds had achieved the highest returns since the financial crisis (see DNB's statistical news release). These returns were more than offset in one stroke in the past quarter. As a result of the coronavirus crisis, stock exchanges worldwide declined, causing investment funds to suffer significant losses. Investment funds recorded negative returns of 11.7% on average in the first quarter. Almost 90% of the assets managed by Dutch investment funds are held by Dutch pension funds and insurers.

Equity funds fell back hard, while bond and hedge funds remained relatively stable

Figure 1 shows that there are large differences behind average returns. Equity funds lost on average 19.4% in the first quarter of 2020, real estate funds 8.4%, private equity and other funds 7.1%, bond funds 4.1% and hedge funds 1.3%. Where the average Dutch investment fund lost six consecutive quarters of accumulated returns, the returns of equity funds were thrown back no less than ten quarters. These funds lost the returns they had accumulated since the third quarter of 2017. Of all types of funds, equity funds had achieved the highest returns in 2019. The returns of bond funds remained more stable. Although their returns had been lower in recent years than those of equity funds, bond funds in the past quarter only lost three quarters' worth of accumulated returns. Real estate funds and private equity funds were in between, having lost approximately four to six quarters of accumulated returns, just like hedge funds and other funds.