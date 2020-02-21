Statistical Notice 2020/01

Published on 21 February 2020

Following the Statistical Notice published on 8 November 2019, the Bank of England has published an update to the Form AS and Form FV taxonomy and associated validation rules. This updated taxonomy will make reporting more robust and fix a number of issues present in the previous taxonomy, allowing firms to report as originally intended.

We have also taken the opportunity to increase the number of URI fields, giving reporters the option to include additional identifiers where they are known. All changes to the data required are specified in more detail in the change log published alongside this Statistical Notice. As part of the update, new validations have been added to the taxonomy and existing ones amended where they were not functioning as intended - details can also be found within the change log. Following feedback from reporters to ensure all changes to the taxonomy and associated validation rules are clearer, the Bank of England has published an update to the Form AS definitions. The taxonomy v1.1.0 release note and sample Form AS and Form FV files can now be found on the BEEDS webpage.

A UAT period will be made available to all reporting institutions in Summer 2020, the exact date for which will be announced in due course. The deadline for first reporting of both forms will be 1 September 2020 for both Q1 and Q2 2020 reporting periods. The Bank will also publish an updated reporting schedule covering subsequent periods.

If there are any questions relating to these upcoming changes or the proposed reporting schedule, please contact DSDSecurities@bankofengland.co.uk for Form AS related queries or DSDPLteam@bankofengland.co.uk for Form FV related queries.