Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statistical Notice 2020/01

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 12:44pm EST
Published on 21 February 2020
1. Form AS and Form FV - Updated Taxonomy (v1.1.0)

Following the Statistical Notice published on 8 November 2019, the Bank of England has published an update to the Form AS and Form FV taxonomy and associated validation rules. This updated taxonomy will make reporting more robust and fix a number of issues present in the previous taxonomy, allowing firms to report as originally intended.

We have also taken the opportunity to increase the number of URI fields, giving reporters the option to include additional identifiers where they are known. All changes to the data required are specified in more detail in the change log published alongside this Statistical Notice. As part of the update, new validations have been added to the taxonomy and existing ones amended where they were not functioning as intended - details can also be found within the change log. Following feedback from reporters to ensure all changes to the taxonomy and associated validation rules are clearer, the Bank of England has published an update to the Form AS definitions. The taxonomy v1.1.0 release note and sample Form AS and Form FV files can now be found on the BEEDS webpage.

A UAT period will be made available to all reporting institutions in Summer 2020, the exact date for which will be announced in due course. The deadline for first reporting of both forms will be 1 September 2020 for both Q1 and Q2 2020 reporting periods. The Bank will also publish an updated reporting schedule covering subsequent periods.

If there are any questions relating to these upcoming changes or the proposed reporting schedule, please contact DSDSecurities@bankofengland.co.uk for Form AS related queries or DSDPLteam@bankofengland.co.uk for Form FV related queries.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 17:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Final Announcement Released
PU
01:35pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:35pSOFINA : Acceptance form for sending AGM documents by email – 21/02/2020
PU
01:33pSUNOCO LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:32pRSA Conference 2020 Exhibitor Profiles
BU
01:31pDDM : makes strategic investment
AQ
01:31pDDM : Debt makes strategic investment
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pD&H Distributing Wins Multiple Industry, IT Channel, and Regional Honors to Kick-Off 2020
GL
01:27pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HP Inc. - HP
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group