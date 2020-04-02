Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical Notice 2020/02

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:43pm EDT
Published on 02 April 2020
1. Guidance for reporting firms on statistical reporting

The Monetary and Financial Statistics the Bank publishes are important indicators on the condition of the economy and financial system, and particularly important to policy makers at the current time.

We understand firms are under a great deal of pressure and appreciate that reporting statistics may present challenges under the current conditions. Given the importance of complete statistics for policy makers, especially in these very difficult circumstances, the Bank is keen to provide whatever assistance it can to ensure that Monetary and Financial Statistics are reported on time. If firms can't report these statistics according to schedule, or are concerned about the data they can submit, they should contact the Bank at the earliest opportunity via their normal channels to discuss how we might remedy any issues. Should any changes to reporting be unavoidable, please agree those with the Bank in advance, to help us to maintain data consistency and comparability across time insofar as it is possible.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 21:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pOil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal
RE
06:25pU.S. crude futures fall 2% at open
RE
06:16pFed balance sheet increases to record $5.86 trillion
RE
06:15pU.S. gig workers seeking coronavirus jobless benefits hit bureaucratic wall
RE
06:10pJPMORGAN CHASE PROBABLY UNABLE TO ACCEPT SMALL BUSINESS LOAN APPLICATIONS FRIDAY : memo
RE
05:53pTrump touts 'great' Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price rout, but details unclear
RE
05:53pIHS MARKIT : The Oil Collapse
PU
05:53pMNB accepts bids in the amount of HUF 655 billion at its one-week deposit tender held for the first time
PU
05:50pTrump touts 'great' Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price rout, but details unclear
RE
05:48pUK plugs loan gap for firms teetering under coronavirus strain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) S..
4NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Regular Monthly Divide..
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group