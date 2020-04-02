Statistical Notice 2020/02

Published on 02 April 2020

The Monetary and Financial Statistics the Bank publishes are important indicators on the condition of the economy and financial system, and particularly important to policy makers at the current time.

We understand firms are under a great deal of pressure and appreciate that reporting statistics may present challenges under the current conditions. Given the importance of complete statistics for policy makers, especially in these very difficult circumstances, the Bank is keen to provide whatever assistance it can to ensure that Monetary and Financial Statistics are reported on time. If firms can't report these statistics according to schedule, or are concerned about the data they can submit, they should contact the Bank at the earliest opportunity via their normal channels to discuss how we might remedy any issues. Should any changes to reporting be unavoidable, please agree those with the Bank in advance, to help us to maintain data consistency and comparability across time insofar as it is possible.