Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Average earnings for May 2019 about the same as earnings for April 2019

Average earnings for May 2019 in nominal terms almost the same as earnings for April 2019

Average earnings for May 2019 amounted to EUR 1,728.12 gross and EUR 1,113.88 net. Compared to earnings for April 2019 they were lower in nominal terms by 0.1% and in real terms by 1.0%. Compared to average earnings for May 2018 they were higher: gross earnings in nominal terms by 3.9% and in real terms by 2.5%, and net earnings in nominal terms by 3.4% and in real terms by 2.0%.

Average earnings for May 2019 lower than earnings for April 2019 only in the private sector

Compared to earnings for April 2019, average net earnings for May 2019 increased in the public sector by 0.7% (in the institutional sector general government they increased by 0.4%), while in the private sector they decreased by 0.6% (mainly due to lower extra payments paid with earnings for May 2019).

Average earnings the highest in financial and insurance activities

Compared to earnings for April 2019, average net earnings for May 2019 increased the most in water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (by 5.4%) and decreased the most in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (by 1.9%).

The highest average net earnings for May 2019 were paid in financial and insurance activities (EUR 1,556.92).