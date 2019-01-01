Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Average gross earnings for July 2019 1.1% higher than gross earnings for the previous month

09/16/2019 | 05:17am EDT

Average earnings for July 2019 higher than earnings for June 2019
Average gross earnings for July 2019 amounted to EUR 1,737.42. Compared to gross earnings for the previous month they were higher in nominal terms by 1.1% and in real terms by 1.8%. Average net earnings for July 2019 amounted to EUR 1,119.08 and were higher than net earnings for the previous month, in nominal terms by 1.0% and in real terms by 1.7%.

Average earnings were also higher than earnings for July 2018: gross earnings in nominal terms by 5.2% and in real terms by 3.1%, and net earnings in nominal terms by 4.4% and in real terms by 2.4%.

Average earnings for July 2019 higher than earnings for June 2019 only in the private sector
In the private sector average net earnings for July 2019 were 1.7% higher than earnings for June 2019, while in the public sector they were 0.2% lower (in the institutional sector general government they were lower by 0.5%).

Average earnings for July 2019 (compared to earnings for June 2019) increased the most in mining and quarrying
Average net earnings for July 2019 were the highest in financial and insurance activities (EUR 1,555.40); similar average net earnings were received by persons employed in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (EUR 1,552.99).

Compared to earnings for the previous month, average net earnings for July 2019 increased the most in mining and quarrying (by 6.3%).

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 09:16:04 UTC
