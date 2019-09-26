Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Average yield of apricots in orchard plantations 48% higher than the ten-year average, output of cherries low

The average yield of stubble cereals larger than in 2018

This year 138,856 tons of the most important bread cereal in Slovenia, i.e. wheat, was produced, which is 15% more than in the previous year. The average yield of 5.3 tons per hectare was better than the previous one (by 19%) and 8% better than the average of the past ten years. Less spelt than in 2018 was harvested (by a fifth), while average yield was 2.4 tons per hectare, or almost 9% better than a year before. Rye was sown on 1,183 hectares, or 9% less than in the previous year; nevertheless, the total output of rye was similar to 2018, thus average yield of rye was 9% better than a year before (3.8 tons per hectare). Total barley production (102,372 tons) was larger by 16% than in the previous year and the largest in the past twenty years. According to statistical data, 2019 was a particularly good year for triticale production; from the largest area ever the largest total output was achieved, i.e. 26,799 tons. Oats producers sowed oats on 3% smaller area than a year before and harvested 18% more.

Less early potatoes than in 2018

Early potatoes were produced on a similar area as in 2018, but due to slightly worse yield of 18.9 tons per hectare, the total output was 10% smaller and weighted 8,670 tons.

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2019, this year's output is expected to be 7% smaller than in the previous year. The expected average yield is 26 tons per hectare, 6% less than a year before.

More oil rape than in 2018, good output of sunflower seeds is expected

Even though oil rape was sown on almost 4% smaller area than in 2018, total output of 9,458 tons was almost a quarter larger than last year's result. The average yield of 2.9 tons per hectare was 29% better than in 2018. Fodder peas also did better than in 2018, with average yield of 2.6 tons per hectare 8% above last year's average.

The area of sunflowers was a fifth larger than in 2018, while the total output is expected to be 26% larger. The average yield of 2.8 tons per hectare will be 4% better than in the previous year and by 23% better than the ten-year average. The area of soya was 18% smaller than in the previous year, the total output is expected to be 6% lower.

Good output of maize is expected

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2019, producers in Slovenia are expected to harvest 5% more maize for grain, while total output of silage maize will be a bit smaller (by 4%). The expected average yield of maize for grain (8.9 tons per hectare) is 10% better than the average of the past ten years. The expected average yield of silage maize (45.6 tons per hectare) is 5% better than the ten-year average.

Much lower output of cherries, apricot harvest the biggest in the last ten years

Apricot producers harvested 919 tons in orchard plantations, which is the biggest harvest in the last ten years. The average yield of apricots in orchard plantations was 11.2 tons per hectare, almost a half larger than the ten-year average. According to statistical data, the average yield of apricots in extensive orchards, with 17 kilograms per tree, was more than a half larger than in 2018. On the other hand, strawberries yielded similar as in 2018. The output was 1,935 tons, or on average 17.3 tons per hectare. Heavy rain, wind and low temperatures caused a very poor cherry harvest. In orchard plantations the total output of cherries weighted 682 tons, which is by 44% less than in the previous year. The average yield of cherries in orchard plantations was 3.4 tons per hectare, which is by 46% less than in 2018, and a half less than the ten-year average. The harvest of cherries in extensive orchard was also poor. The total output of cherries from extensive orchards was 2,161 tons, which is almost 60% less than a year before.Sour cherries in orchard plantations did well. Together 66 tons of sour cherries were harvested, only 3% less than a year before. Average yield of 8.5 tons per hectare is 43% higher than the ten-year average.

Good yield of peaches, nectarines and blueberries is expected

Statistical data indicate a very good peaches and nectarines harvest. The expected average yield is 16 tons per hectare, which is 4% more than in the previous year. According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2019, this year's blueberries average yield is expected to be 6.1 tons per hectare.