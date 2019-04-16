Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Correction – the data on persons in employment are published again

In February 2019 the number of persons in employment up by 0.4% over the previous month

In February 2019 the number of persons in employment in Slovenia was about 884,700. Compared to the previous month it increased by 0.4% and compared to February 2018 by 3.3% (by about 27,900). The number of persons in paid employment increased by 0.4% (to just over 792,000) and the number of selfemployed persons by 0.1% (to just over 92,600).

Compared to the previous month, the number of men in employment increased by 0.5% (to more than 485,700) and the number of women in employment by 0.3% (to almost 399,000).

In February 2019, the number of persons in employment increased compared to January 2019 in all statistical regions of employment. It increased the most in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region; i.e. by 0.4% or by almost 1,300 (to almost 308,000).

An overview by activities shows that compared to January 2019 the number of persons in employment in Slovenia in February 2019 increased in all twenty activities. Compared to February 2018, the number of persons in employment decreased in four and increased in sixteen activities, the most in manufacturing, by 4.2% or by about 8,300, and in construction, by 10.4% or by about 5,600.

In the last five years the number of persons in employment in manufacturing increased by 17%

In February 2019, approximately 207,300 persons were employed in manufacturing.

68% of persons employed in manufacturing were men and 32% were women. 96% of them were employed and 4% were self-employed. 89.2% of them were Slovenian citizens, 6.3% were citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1.2% were citizens of Croatia, 1% were citizens of Serbia and 2.3% were persons with other nationalities.

Compared to January 2019 the number of persons in employment in manufacturing increased by almost 400 or by 0.2%. Compared to February 2018 it increased by more than 8,300 or 4.2%. In the last five years the number increased by almost 29,900 or 16.8%.

17% or approximately 35,000 of them worked in manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, 10% or approximately 21,200 in manufacture of electrical equipment, 8% or approximately 16,400 in manufacture of rubber and plastic products, and 8% or approximately 16,100 in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers. The remaining 57% or approximately 118,500 worked in the remaining twenty manufacturing activities.

Among the 24 manufacturing activities more men worked in 19 activities and more women in five activities. These activities are manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, manufacture of textiles, manufacture of leather and related products and manufacture of wearing apparel.