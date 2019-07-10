Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Exports and imports in May 2019 higher than in May 2018

07/10/2019 | 04:58am EDT
Exports and imports in May 2019 higher than in May 2018

In May 2019 exports amounted to EUR 2.9 billion (up by 10.6% over May 2018) and imports to EUR 2.8 billion (up by 4.7% over May 2018). The value of exports in May has been increasing for the past six years and the value of imports for the past four years. Exports in May 2019 were 14.6% higher and imports 10.1% higher than the average values of monthly exports and imports in 2018.

In May 2019 the export/import ratio was 104.6%; a surplus of EUR 128.5 million was generated in external trade in goods. With this value, the May external trade surplus is the highest in this year and the highest of the three May surpluses recorded since 2010.
Compared to May 2018, trade in goods in May 2019 grew with both groups of countries, on the side of exports as well as imports

In May 2019 Slovenia exported 6.6% and imported 4.9% more goods from the EU Member States than in May 2018. In the same comparison, Slovenia also increased trade with EU non-member countries, exports by 24.0% and imports by 3.7%.

Similarly to previous months, Slovenia generated 74.2% of all exports and 78.4% of all imports in May 2019 in trade with the EU Member States. Exports to and imports from the EU Member States both amounted to EUR 2.2 billion.

Exports to EU non-member countries in May 2019 amounted to EUR 759.8 million and imports from them to EUR 609.7 million.
Slovenia generated an external trade deficit in the first five months of 2019

In the first five months of 2019, Slovenia's exports amounted to EUR 14.0 billion and imports to EUR 14.1 billion. Compared to the same period of the previous year exports grew by 10.3% and imports by 12.6%.

Despite the fact that Slovenia recorded an external trade surplus in four out of the first five months of 2019 (all except in April), a trade deficit of EUR 61.3 million was generated in this period overall.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 08:57:06 UTC
