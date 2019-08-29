Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : For the first time in 2018 the insurance companies paid over EUR 1.5 billion in gross claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Structure of the insurance market in 2018 without major changes

The structure of the Slovenian insurance market in 2018, in view of insurance classes and business entities, was quite similar to the one in 2017. Most gross premiums (79%) and gross claims (84%) are still charged to individuals.

In 2018, there were 13 insurance companies operating in Slovenia (1 less than in 2017) with headquarters in Slovenia, and another 5 insurance companies operating through branches (the same as in 2017). The three largest insurers combined accounted for over 60% of gross insurance premiums and claims.

Insurance premiums grew in 2018 compared to 2017 faster than claims

In 2018 insurance companies had written EUR 2,179.1 million in gross premiums (5.2% more than in 2017) and EUR 1,505.1 million in claims (4.3% more than in 2017). The increase in premiums was mainly due to the price increases of supplementary health insurance and land motor vehicle insurance. The lower increase in claims was, however, most influenced by the smaller volume of claims based on mass damage and damage from natural disasters.

Individuals spent the most on life and supplementary health insurance

In 2018 a resident of Slovenia spent on average slightly more than EUR 800 on insurance, of which the most on life insurance and supplementary health insurance (on average EUR 263 and EUR 259 per year, respectively), and on motor vehicle insurance and vehicle liability insurance (together on average EUR 190 per year). For the benefit of the average resident of Slovenia slightly more than EUR 600 gross claims were paid in 2018, of which the highest part for supplementary health insurance and for life insurance (on average EUR 232 and EUR 197 per year, respectively), and for motor vehicle insurance and vehicle liability insurance (together on average EUR 123 per year).

Legal entities spent the most on motor vehicle insurance

The amount of premiums charged in 2018 to legal entities for land vehicle insurance (EUR 75.6 million) was lower than the amount for other non-life insurance (EUR 77.5 million), but if we add the first to the amount of vehicle liability insurance (EUR 57.4 million), we find out that legal entities devoted the largest share to motor vehicle insurance. Consequently, the amounts of claims paid for vehicle liability insurance (EUR 51.7 million) and land vehicle insurance (EUR 48.4 million) were among the highest; third placed was the amount of accrued damages for fire insurance and natural disasters (EUR 37.0 million).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aEXCLUSIVE : India to woo foreign firms like Apple to capitalise on U.S.-China trade war
RE
10:41aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : to issue banknotes with Dr. Reza Baqir's signature from August 30, 2019 (29-08-2019)
PU
10:36aBANCO DE MEXICO : Minutes of the meeting of Banco de México's Governing Board on the occasion of the monetary policy decision announced on August 15, 2019
PU
10:33aDollar General Up Over 9%, On Pace for Record High -- Data Talk
DJ
10:31aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : For the first time in 2018 the insurance companies paid over EUR 1.5 billion in gross claims
PU
10:26aTSX on pace for fourth day of gains on upbeat trade comments
RE
10:23aUK economy weakest since 2012 as Brexit fears mount - survey
RE
10:23aArgentine peso gets knocked lower, country risk soars as government eyes debt 'reprofiling'
RE
10:21aPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel
PU
10:21aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Access to and Use of Leave
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group