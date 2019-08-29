Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : For the first time in 2018 the insurance companies paid over EUR 1.5 billion in gross claims

Structure of the insurance market in 2018 without major changes

The structure of the Slovenian insurance market in 2018, in view of insurance classes and business entities, was quite similar to the one in 2017. Most gross premiums (79%) and gross claims (84%) are still charged to individuals.

In 2018, there were 13 insurance companies operating in Slovenia (1 less than in 2017) with headquarters in Slovenia, and another 5 insurance companies operating through branches (the same as in 2017). The three largest insurers combined accounted for over 60% of gross insurance premiums and claims.

Insurance premiums grew in 2018 compared to 2017 faster than claims

In 2018 insurance companies had written EUR 2,179.1 million in gross premiums (5.2% more than in 2017) and EUR 1,505.1 million in claims (4.3% more than in 2017). The increase in premiums was mainly due to the price increases of supplementary health insurance and land motor vehicle insurance. The lower increase in claims was, however, most influenced by the smaller volume of claims based on mass damage and damage from natural disasters.

Individuals spent the most on life and supplementary health insurance

In 2018 a resident of Slovenia spent on average slightly more than EUR 800 on insurance, of which the most on life insurance and supplementary health insurance (on average EUR 263 and EUR 259 per year, respectively), and on motor vehicle insurance and vehicle liability insurance (together on average EUR 190 per year). For the benefit of the average resident of Slovenia slightly more than EUR 600 gross claims were paid in 2018, of which the highest part for supplementary health insurance and for life insurance (on average EUR 232 and EUR 197 per year, respectively), and for motor vehicle insurance and vehicle liability insurance (together on average EUR 123 per year).

Legal entities spent the most on motor vehicle insurance

The amount of premiums charged in 2018 to legal entities for land vehicle insurance (EUR 75.6 million) was lower than the amount for other non-life insurance (EUR 77.5 million), but if we add the first to the amount of vehicle liability insurance (EUR 57.4 million), we find out that legal entities devoted the largest share to motor vehicle insurance. Consequently, the amounts of claims paid for vehicle liability insurance (EUR 51.7 million) and land vehicle insurance (EUR 48.4 million) were among the highest; third placed was the amount of accrued damages for fire insurance and natural disasters (EUR 37.0 million).