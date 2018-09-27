Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Government budget allocations for R&D increased for the second consecutive year.

In 2017 government budget allocations for R&D amounted to EUR 170.5 million

According to the final budget for 2017, government budget allocations for R&D (GBARD) in Slovenia amounted to EUR 170.5 million, which is EUR 7.8 million or 4.8% more than in the previous year. This is the second increase in a row. The share of GBARD in GDP1 in 2017 was 0.40% and remained the same as in the previous year.

Provisional budget for 2018 provides more funds on R&D

According to the provisional budget for 2018, in the current year GBARD should be higher. The provisional government budget appropriations or outlays on R&D in 2018 amount to EUR 199.4 million, which means that the government plans to spend EUR 28.9 million more funds on R&D than it actually spent in 2017.

General progress of knowledge remains the most important socio-economic objective

The structure of GBARD by socio-economic objectives shows that in 2017 half (49.8%) of total GBARD was spent for general progress of knowledge. In addition to general progress of knowledge, industrial production and technology (10.8%) and health (10.5%) remained the most important socio-economic objectives for Slovenia. The same structure applies also for planned budget allocations for R&D for 2018.

Most of the GBARD spent in the government and higher education sectors

The structure of GBARD by sector of performance in 2017 displays that the majority of the GBARD (91.7%) was spent in the government and higher education sectors with 54.3% and 37.4% respectively. On the other hand, the remaining tenth of GBARD was spent for R&D in the business enterprise sector (6.6%), the private non-profit sector (0.9%) and abroad (0.7%).

1) GBARD as percentage of GDP is calculated on the basis of the latest available values of GDP.