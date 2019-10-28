Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : High yield of maize for grain is expected (9.1 t/ha), and average harvest of late fruits

The expected average yield of silage maize (47.1 tons per hectare) is similar as in 2018

This year, the production conditions for maize, which is the most widespread crop in our country, were good. In 2019, maize was sown on 67,410 hectares of arable land. 60% of this area was cultivated with maize for grain. On 38,800 hectares almost 353,500 tons of maize for grain is expected, which is comparable to 2018. The expected average yield is 9.1 tons per hectare, which is 12% higher than the ten-year average and 4% lower than in the previous year. Total output of silage maize (around 1,347,000 tons) is expected to be a bit lower than in 2018 (by almost 6%), while the expected average yield is similar as in the previous year - 47.1 tons per hectare.

Area sown with late potato comparable to 2018, expected total yield lower by 10%

This year late potato was sown on 2,300 hectares of arable land. According to the yield forecast as of 5 September 2019, this year's expected average yield of 24.2 tons per hectare is 10% lower than in 2018. The total output of potatoes (55,900 tons) is also expected to be 10% lower than in the previous year.

Hop producers in Slovenia are expected to harvest less than in 2018

This year Slovene hop producers were growing hops on 1,600 hectares, on which the total output is expected to be more than 2,200 tons. Due to hail and low temperatures, the total output is expected to be almost 30% lighter than a year before. The expected average yield of 1.4 tons per hectare is about 8% lower than the last ten-year average.

Sunflowers should yielded well, oil pumpkin harvest slightly lower than last year

In 2019, sunflowers were sown on almost 350 hectares. Due to a slightly larger area (by 21%) than in 2018, 13% heavier total output of sunflowers is expected (almost 900 tons). The expected average yield of 2.6 tons per hectare is 14% higher than the last ten-year average.

Total output of dry pumpkin seeds should be almost 2,000 tons, which is 30% less than in 2018. The average yield of 0.6 tons per hectare is the same as the last ten-year average. Area sown with soya decreased by 18% compared to 2018. On almost 1,500 hectares, the expected total output of soya is almost 4,000 tons, which is 26% lower than a year before.

Very good harvest of sugar beet is expected

Sugar beet is once again becoming a commercially interesting agricultural crop, which is why this year, again, we started to monitor the production of this crop. Last time we published the results on the area, output and average yield of this crop in 2006, when about 6,680 hectares of area were sown with this crop and the total output weighed more than 262,000 tons.

In 2019, sugar beet was sown on 184 hectares. On this area total output of 10,500 tons of sugar beet is expected. The average yield of 56.9 tons per hectare is almost 28% higher than the last measured ten-year average (from 1997 to 2006).

After last year's exceptional fruit harvest, yields in orchard plantations are expected to be more modest this year

Fruit producers are expected to harvest 32% less apples in orchard plantations than in the record-breaking 2018. The expected total output of apples is around 58,700 tons. The expected average yield of 25.9 tons of apples per hectare should be comparable to the last ten-year average (25.5 tons), though it is almost 30% lower than in 2018. The apple harvest was reduced by bad weather with lots of rain and low temperatures during flowering, and frost in some places.

The same situation as with apples in orchard plantations is expected with pears. The data on the yield forecast as of 5 September 2019 indicate that 3,200 tons of pears should be harvested in orchard plantations. The expected average yield of pears (14.8 tons per hectare) is 10% lower than the last ten-year average.

Good output of American blueberries (5.8 tons per hectare) is expected in orchards plantations. On 36 hectares, which is a 16% larger area than in 2018, the total output of 200 tons of raspberries is expected.

Poor output of fruits in extensive orchards

According to the yield forecast as of 5 September 2019, this year's harvest of apples in extensive orchards is expected to be poor. The expected average yield of 15.7 kg of apples per tree is almost 60% lower than the last ten-year average. On the same area as in 2018 almost 11,100 tons of apples should be collected, which is 80% less than in the previous, record-breaking year. Also pears in extensive orchards should yield poorly this year. The expected average yield of pears (12.4 kg per tree) is almost 60% lower than the last ten-year average. Together 3,000 tons of pears should be gathered from extensive orchards.

Grape output is expected to be good

In 2019, Slovene winegrowers should produce around 108,300 tons of grape on 15,600 hectares. Almost 70% of expected total output of grape is white varieties - 76,600 tons. The expected average yield of white grape varieties is 7 tons per hectare, which is 7% higher than the last ten-year average but 12% lower than last year. The total output of red grape varieties should weigh around 32,700 tons, which is almost 20% less than last year's harvest. The average yield of red grape varieties (6.8 tons per hectare) should be 3% better than the ten-year average.