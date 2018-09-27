Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In 2018, 13.4% less wheat produced than in 2017; maize for grain output expected to be good

Slightly lower output of stubble cereals

According to statistical data on average yield per hectare, the 2018 harvest of all stubble cereals was slightly lower compared to average harvest 2017 (on average by 13%). The total output of wheat and spelt was 121,987 tons. Compared to the previous year it was 14% lower, although the area didn't change much. The total output of wheat was 120,820 tons and of spelt 1,167 tons. Barley was produced on slightly larger area (by 3%); 88,056 tons or 10% less than in the previous year was produced. Rye was sown on 1,308 hectares, or 21% more than in the previous year, so the total output of rye is slightly larger (by 3%). The average yield of rye was 3.5 tons per hectare and was 15% smaller than in in the previous rather average year. Triticale was sown on 5,714 hectares of arable land, but we also recorded a slightly lower average yield, which was 4.2 tons per hectare, or 9% less than in 2017.

Less oil rape and fodder peas than in 2017

The area of fodder peas decreased by 35% and the average yield was also smaller (by 11%). Total output was 1,042 tons, which is 41% less than in 2017. Oil rape was produced on similar area (by 1% larger) as in 2017, but due to slightly worse yield per hectare, the total output was 15% smaller and weighted 7,672 tons.

Good output of cherries, much lower output of apricots

The two most important early stalk fruit species - cherries and sour cherries - did well this year. In orchard plantations the total output of cherries was 1,212 tons, which is about the same as the year before. Sour cherries in orchard plantations did better than in 2017; with average yield of 9.1 tons per hectare they are high above the last twenty-year average (5.2 tons per hectare). The total output was 68 tons.

Apricot producers harvested around 125 tons in orchard plantations, which is less than a fifth of the previous harvest. Spring frost and weather conditions during blooming of trees in the Goriška statistical region, where three-quarters of all apricot trees are planted, diminished the total output. The average yield of apricots in orchard plantations was 1.6 tons per hectare, which is 84% less than in 2017, which was for this early stalk fruit a good year (10.1 tons per hectare). On the other hand, 2018 was a slightly more favourable year for berry producers. The output was 2,006 tons, or on average 17.2 tons per hectare.

According to statistical data, the average yield of cherries in extensive orchards was more than three times bigger (339%) than in 2017. Sour cherries also yielded better, together 568 tons, or more than four times (430%) more than in 2017. Harvest of apricots in extensive orchards was significantly better than in orchard plantations, but still 12% worse than in 2017. The total output of apricots from extensive orchards was 291 tons.

Good output of maize and of potato expected

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2018, this year producers of maize in Slovenia are expected to harvest about 23% more maize for grain and about 18% more silage maize than in the previous, for maize not so favourable year. The expected average yield of maize for grain is 8.9 tons per hectare, which is almost two tons more than in 2017 and 10% more than the last ten-year average. The expected average yield of silage maize is 47.7 tons per hectare and is by 10% bigger than the last ten-year average.

Weather conditions in 2018 had a positive impact on potato yield. According to the yield forecast, the expected average yield of potato is 9% bigger than in 2017. However, the total output is expected to be smaller (by 3%) due to 11% smaller cultivation area.

Bigger output of industrial plants

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2018, the sunflowers did better this year. Total outcome should be bigger by almost half (by 46%) compared to 2017, although they were sown on smaller area (by 3%). The expected average yield is 2.6 tons per hectare, 20% bigger than the ten-year average. The area sown with soya diminished by 40% compared to 2017, thus the total outcome is expected to be 36% smaller.

Good yield of peaches and nectarines is expected

Statistical data indicate that compared to very bad harvest in 2017, peaches and nectarines will yield better this year. The expected average yield is 15.4 tons per hectare, which is 7% more than the ten-year average.