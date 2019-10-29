Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In 2018, 23% more passengers travelled through Slovenian ports than in 2017

Log in
In 2018, 23% more passengers travelled through Slovenian ports than in 2017

10/29/2019

In 2018 fewer passengers carried in road public scheduled transport, more in railway transport than in 2017

In road public scheduled transport, which includes interurban and international scheduled transport, 28.5million passengers were carried in 2018, which is 11% fewer than in the previous year. In urban public scheduled transport 59.8 million passengers were carried or 3% fewer than in 2017.

In railway transport 13.5 million passengers were carried or 1% more than in 2017, and in air transport the biggest Slovenian air carrier carried 1.2 million passengers or 2% more than in 2017.

Almost 1.8million passengers travelled through Slovenian international airports in 2018 or 8% more than in 2017. The number of passengers in the Slovenian ports was slightly higher than 133,000, which is 23% more than in 2017.

In 2018, 522 million passenger-kilometres were performed in road public scheduled transport, which is 6% fewer than in 2017. In railway transport about 656 million passenger-kilometres were performed (1% fewer than in 2017) and in air transport 1.2 billion (1% fewer than in 2017).

Almost the same amount of goods carried by road and railway in 2018 as in the previous year

Slovenian road goods vehicles carried 85.4 million tonnes of goods and performed almost 22.2 billion tonne-kilometres in 2018. Compared to 2017, 1% less goods were carried and 7% more tonne-kilometres were performed.

In 2018, 21.3 million tonnes of goods were carried by railway, which is similar as the year before. In railway transport 5.1 billion tonne-kilometres were performed, similar as in 2017.

In port traffic 23.1 million tonnes of goods were handled in 2018, which is 4% more than in the previous year. The structure of port traffic reveals that the majority of goods handled were in large containers (40%), followed by dry bulk goods (32%) and liquid bulk goods (16%). The smallest shares by type of cargo were other cargo (7%) and mobile units RO-RO (5%).

The average age of passenger cars still increasing

The number of registered passenger cars at the end of 2018 was 1.1 million, which is 2% more than at the end of 2017.

The average age of passenger cars registered in Slovenia slightly increased also in 2018 compared to previous years; it was slightly more than 10 years, which was the highest value in the past decade. The average age in 2018 was more than 2 years higher than ten years ago. In 2018, registered passenger cars were on average the oldest in the Goriška statistical region (11.5 years) and the least old in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region (9.4 years).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:51:08 UTC
