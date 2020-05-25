Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In April 2020 the coronavirus disease brought tourism in Slovenia to a halt

05/25/2020 | 04:38am EDT
In April 2020 most of the tourist overnight stays recorded within educational programs
Tourist accommodation establishments that recorded tourist overnight stays in April 2020 mostly hosted guests within the international student exchanges, who are staying in Slovenia for a longer period.

On 16 March 2020 the Government issued the Ordinance on the Provisional Prohibition on the Offering and Sale of Goods and Services to Consumers in the Republic of Slovenia. Tourist accommodation establishments could not register new tourist arrivals after this date until 18 May, when actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease were eased also for some tourist activities.

In the first quarter of 2020, 47% fewer tourist overnight stays than in the same period in 2019 From January until the end of April 2020 tourists generated just over 660,000 arrivals (52% fewer than in the same period in 2019) and just over 1.8 million overnight stays (47% fewer than in the same period in 2019).

Domestic tourists generated almost 259,000 arrivals (44% fewer than in the first quarter of 2019) and 777,000 overnight stays (39% fewer). Foreign tourist generated almost 402,000 arrivals (56% fewer than in the first quarter of 2019) and almost 1.1 million overnight stays (51% fewer).

More data in the SiStat Database
 More detailed provisional monthly data on tourist arrivals and overnight stays are published in the SiStat Database.

A new table Tourist arrivals and overnight stays by countries, municipalities, Slovenia, monthly was added in the SiStat Database.

Together with this release also the final monthly data for March 2020 are published in the SiStat Database.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:37:00 UTC
