Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In the first half of 2019, deficits in corporation sectors deficits and surpluses in households and government

09/30/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Total economy
In the first half of 2019, total economy surplus (net lending) amounted to EUR 1,381 million or 5.9% of GDP (first half of 2018: EUR 1,343 million or 6.1% of GDP). Surplus was generated entirely on goods and services account; the value of exports of goods and services exceeded the value of imports by EUR 1,950 million or 8.4% of GDP (first half of 2018: EUR 1,930 million or 8.7% of GDP).

Non-financial corporations
Non-financial corporations' deficit amounted to EUR 346 million or 1.5% of GDP (first half of 2018: EUR 54 million or 0.2% of GDP). The investment rate (share of gross fixed capital formation in gross value added) was 22.4% and was 1.1 p.p. higher than in the first half of 2018. The profit share (share of gross operating surplus in gross value added) was 31.4% (first half of 2018: 33.2%).

Financial corporations
Financial corporations generated a surplus in the amount of EUR 319 million or 1.4% of GDP (first half of 2018: EUR 273 million or 1.2% of GDP).

General government
In the first half of 2019, general government generated a surplus in the amount of EUR 61 million or 0.3% of GDP (first half of 2018: EUR 127 million or 0.6% of GDP). General government revenues increased by 5.2% compared to the first half of 2018, while expenditures increased by 5.9%.

Households and NPISH
Households' gross disposable income amounted to EUR 14,458 and was up by 7.3% over the first half of 2018. The saving rate (share of gross saving in gross disposable income) was 17.9% and was up by 1.8 p.p. compared to the first half of 2018.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:57:02 UTC
