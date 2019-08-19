Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In the last five years employment in accommodation and food service activities up by 21%

In June 2019 the number of persons in employment in Slovenia was about 897,200. Compared to the previous month it increased by 0.1% and compared to June 2018 by 2.6% (by about 22,600). The number of persons in paid employment increased by 0.1% (to 804,600) and the number of self-employed persons remained almost the same (about 92,600).

Compared to the previous month, the number of men in employment increased by 0.1% (to almost 494,800) and the number of women in employment also by 0.1% (to almost 402,500).

The number of persons in employment increased compared to May 2019 in eight and decreased in four statistical regions of employment. It increased the most in the Obalno-kraška statistical region; i.e. by 0.5% or by more than 200 (to more than 48,800). Compared to June 2018 the number of persons in employment increased in all statistical regions of employment. It increased the most in the Goriška statistical region (by 3.8%), followed by Gorenjska (by 3.1%) and Podravska (by 2.9%).

An overview by activities shows that compared to May 2019 the number of persons in employment in Slovenia in June 2019 increased in eleven activities and decreased in nine. Compared to June 2018, it decreased in four and increased in sixteen activities, the most in construction, by about 5,900 or by 10%, and in transportation and storage, by about 2,700 or by 5.2%.

In the last five years employment in accommodation and food service activities up by 21%

In June 2019 approximately 38,100 persons were employed in accommodation and food service activities. 88% of them were in paid employment and 12% were self-employed. 41% of them were men and 59% were women.

30% or almost 11,300 of persons in employment in accommodation and food service activities worked in accommodation activities. 96.5% of them were in paid employment and 3.5% were self-employed. 37.4% of them were men and 62.6% were women.

70% or almost 26,900 of persons in employment in accommodation and food service activities worked in food and beverage service activities. 85% of them were in paid employment and 15% were self-employed. 42% of them were men and 58% were women.

11% of persons in employment in accommodation and food service activities had basic education or less, 74% of them had upper secondary education and 15% had tertiary education. The share of persons in employment with upper secondary education was the highest in food and beverage service activities. The share of persons in employment with tertiary education was the highest in accommodation activities.

Compared to May 2019 the number of persons in employment in accommodation and food service activities increased by more than 300 or by 0.8%. Compared to June 2018 it increased by almost 1,300 or by 3.4%. In the last five years the number increased by more than 6,600 or by 21.1%.

