Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : In the second quarter of 2019 both natural increase and net migration positive

10/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Fewer live births and fewer deaths
 In the second quarter of 2019, 4,827 live births and 4,742 deaths were recorded in Slovenia. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the number of live births was 58 (1.2%) lower, and the number of deaths was lower by 24 (0.5%). Natural increase remained the same: 0.2 per 1,000 population.

Fewer marriages and more divorces than in the same quarter of the previous year
In the second quarter of 2019, 2,423 couples were married and 711 couples were divorced. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the number of marriages decreased by 227 and the number of divorces increased by 85.

Decrease in internal migration
In the second quarter of 2019, 20,610 people migrated internally, which is 20% less than in the same period of 2018.

Net migration of Slovenian citizens negative for the thirtythird consecutive quarter
 Compared to the same period of 2018, the number of immigrants to Slovenia increased by 27% to 7,711 in the second quarter of 2019. The number of emigrants decreased by 19% to 2,787. The number of emigrated citizens of Slovenia (1,148) was lower than the number of emigrated foreigners (1,639).

Positive net migration was recorded for foreign nationals (5,185 persons), while 261 Slovene citizens more emigrated from Slovenia than immigrated to it.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:46:07 UTC
