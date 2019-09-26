Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : More than a third of Slovenian residents went on at least one private trip in the 2nd quarter of 2019

09/26/2019 | 04:53am EDT
Over a million private trips
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, 647,000 or 37% of the resident population aged 15 or more went on at least one private trip, which is 4 percentage points more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018. During this period they made around 1,158,000 private trips. Around two thirds of these trips were made abroad and one third was made in Slovenia.
The average daily expenditure on private trips was EUR 60 per personPrivate trips involved on average 3.7 overnight stays (2.5 overnight stays in Slovenia and 4.3 abroad). Private trip participants spent on average around EUR 60 per person per day (including all expenses).Those who went on private trips in Slovenia spent on average around EUR 42 per day and those who went on private trips abroad around EUR 66 per day.
Almost two hundred thousand business tripsIn the observed period around 125,000 persons or 7% of the resident population aged 15 years or more went on at least one business trip, which is the same as in the 2nd quarter of 2018. During this period they made around 181,000 business trips. Around two thirds of these trips were made abroad and one third was made in Slovenia.

The average daily expenditure on business trips was EUR 198 per person
Business trips involved on average 2.3 overnight stays (2.0 overnight stays in Slovenia and 2.5 abroad). Business trip participants spent on average around EUR 198 per person per day (including all expenses). Average daily expenditure on business trips in Slovenia amounted to around EUR 146 per person and on business trips abroad to around EUR 220 per person.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:52:15 UTC
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

