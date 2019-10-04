Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Most of Slovenia's trade in goods was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters and importers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:47am EDT

A small number of large enterprises contributed almost a half of total exports and more than a third of total imports

Among exporters and importers a small number of large enterprises (0.9% of enterprises in exports and 0.7% of enterprises in imports) contributed a very large share of trade in goods; exports of large enterprises represented almost a half (45.8%) of the total value of exports and more than a third (36.8%) of the total value of imports.

Among exporters and importers the most numerous were micro enterprises (73.4% of all exporters and 81.4% of all importers), followed by small enterprises. Micro and small enterprises together generated almost a quarter of total exports and a third of total imports.

Surplus in trade in goods generated mainly by manufacturing enterprises and deficit by trading enterprises

In 2018 Slovenia had a trade deficit of EUR 0.2 billion in trade in goods with EU Member States and a trade surplus of EUR 0.4 billion in trade in goods with EU non-member countries. The total surplus in the trade in goods thus amounted to EUR 0.2 billion.

A surplus in trade in goods was generated mainly by enterprises from sections B, C, D and E; in trade in goods with EU Member States EUR 5.7 billion and in trade in goods with EU non-member countries EUR 1.4 billion. On the other hand, a deficit in trade in goods was generated mainly by enterprises from section G, especially in trade in goods with EU Member States (EUR 6.2 billion).

A thousand of the largest exporters and importers generated most of Slovenia's trade in goods

In 2018 Slovenia's exports, as in previous years, were concentrated in a small number of the largest exporters. The 20 largest exporters generated almost a third (31.0%) of total exports, while the 100 largest exporters contributed more than a half (55.0%) of the total value of exports. Most of the trade in goods on the export side (88.2% of total exports) was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters (i.e. 3.8% of all exporting enterprises).

The concentration of trade in imports was slightly lower than that of exports. The 20 largest importers contributed a quarter (25.1%) of the total value of imports, while almost a half of the total value of imports was generated by the 100 largest importers. As in exports, in imports too most of the trade in goods (80.7% of total imports) was generated by the 1,000 largest importers (i.e. 2.2% of all importing enterprises).

Slovenia's trade in goods still the highest with enterprises located in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region

In 2018, Slovenia's trade in goods, as in previous years, was mostly contributed by enterprises located in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region. The exports of these enterprises amounted to 27.0% of the total value of exports and their imports to 42.8% of total imports. Enterprises located in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region mostly exported to Italy (15.1%) and Croatia (14.0%), and imported from Germany (18.8%) and Italy (11.7%).

The second largest share of the total value of Slovenia's trade in goods was contributed by enterprises located in the statistical region Jugovzhodna Slovenija. Their exports amounted to 12.9% of total exports and imports to 8.4% of total imports. These enterprises mostly exported to France (18.1%) and Germany (15.8%) and imported from Italy (16.5%) and France (15.0%).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Insurers have relatively sustainable equity investments
PU
05:02aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, India hold the twelfth defence policy dialogue
PU
05:00aEUROPE : European stocks aided by Fed hopes even as worst week in a year looms
RE
04:57aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : responds to FCA interim report on its market study into the pricing of home and motor insurance
PU
04:52aTaiwan Sept exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens
RE
04:47aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : Most of Slovenia's trade in goods was generated by the 1,000 largest exporters and importers
PU
04:45aMalaysia's Petronas sets up $350 million venture capital fund
RE
04:43aSouth African defence group Denel reports $125 mln loss
RE
04:42aDE-RISKING : the hidden issue hindering SDG progress and threatening survival of small island states
PU
04:37aEUREX FURTHER ON THE WAY UP : September figures overall satisfying
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group