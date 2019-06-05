Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : Natural gas prices for household consumers stayed at the same level in the first quarter of 2019

Log in
Natural gas prices for household consumers stayed at the same level in the first quarter of 2019

06/05/2019 | 05:03am EDT

The average electricity price for household consumers in Slovenia in the first quarter of 2019 was 0.15 EUR/kWh, which is a 2% decrease over the fourth quarter of 2018. The average electricity price without value added tax for non-household consumers in Slovenia was 0.08 EUR/kWh, which is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018.

The average natural gas price for household consumers in Slovenia in the first quarter of 2019 stayed the same at 0.06 EUR/kWh. The average natural gas price without value added tax for non-household consumers in the first quarter of 2019 was 0.03 EUR/kWh, which is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 09:02:08 UTC
