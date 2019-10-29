Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : On 1 July 2019 Slovenia's population 2,089,310 or 8,400 more than on 1 January

Fewer citizens of Slovenia, more foreign citizens

According to the Statistical Office of Slovenia, the population of Slovenia increased by almost 8,400 in the first half of 2019. The number of citizens of Slovenia decreased by nearly 1,600, while the number of foreign citizens increased by 10,000 (7.0%). On 1 July 2019 the 148,189 foreign citizens represented 7.1% of Slovenia's population.

Women outnumbered by men for the first time

On 1 July 2019 the population of Slovenia consisted of 1,045,835 men and 1,043,475 women. For the first time in more than 160 years of reliable data on the population of the present territory of Slovenia, men outnumbered women: there were on average 99.8 women per 100 men.

The share of women among citizens of Slovenia was 51.2% (this share has been slowly decreasing for a number of years); among foreign citizens there were 33.7% women (after several years of increase, their share decreased by 1.6 of a percentage point since 1 January 2018).