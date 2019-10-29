Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : On 1 July 2019 Slovenia's population 2,089,310 or 8,400 more than on 1 January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Fewer citizens of Slovenia, more foreign citizens

According to the Statistical Office of Slovenia, the population of Slovenia increased by almost 8,400 in the first half of 2019. The number of citizens of Slovenia decreased by nearly 1,600, while the number of foreign citizens increased by 10,000 (7.0%). On 1 July 2019 the 148,189 foreign citizens represented 7.1% of Slovenia's population.

Women outnumbered by men for the first time

On 1 July 2019 the population of Slovenia consisted of 1,045,835 men and 1,043,475 women. For the first time in more than 160 years of reliable data on the population of the present territory of Slovenia, men outnumbered women: there were on average 99.8 women per 100 men.


The share of women among citizens of Slovenia was 51.2% (this share has been slowly decreasing for a number of years); among foreign citizens there were 33.7% women (after several years of increase, their share decreased by 1.6 of a percentage point since 1 January 2018).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:14aSaudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on November 3 - sources
RE
06:13aSAUDI, GULF CONSORTIUM SEEKING TO BUY BARNEYS NEW YORK : Maaal
RE
06:13aBoeing CEO to face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers
RE
06:08aAmazon makes grocery delivery service free for U.S. Prime members
RE
06:07aWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : EIF launches analyses on 4th Industrial Revolution, climate change and trade landscape
PU
06:07aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening 10-year Federal bond
PU
06:02aItaly's Newlat targets 200 million euro acquisition in 2020
RE
05:56aHong Kong excludes activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district poll
RE
05:54aSouth Africa Q3 unemployment rate at 29.1%, 11-year high
RE
05:53aZimbabwe hikes fuel prices 12%, hitting inflation-weary consumers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% on weaker oil prices, hurricane
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Is it worth it? UK banks question EU access after Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group