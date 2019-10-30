Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The last summer month ends with almost 1.5 million tourist overnight stays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:22am EDT
More foreign and domestic tourist arrivals
In September 2019 domestic tourists generated 2% more arrivals and 4% fewer overnight stays than in September 2018, while foreign tourists generated 4% more arrivals and 2% fewer overnight stays than in September 2018.

Germany, Austria and Italy
The most overnight stays among foreign tourists were generated by tourists from Germany (20% or more than 229,000), followed by tourists from Austria (9%) and Italy (7%). Compared to September 2018, the number of overnight stays increased the most for tourists from Germany (by 15%).

Mountain resorts again the No. 1 tourist destination
In September 2019, too, the highest number of tourist overnight stays was recorded in mountain resorts (30% or more than 400,000), followed by seaside resorts (22%) and health (spa) resorts (17%). Compared to September 2018, the number of overnight stays increased only in seaside resorts (by 2%).

Foreign tourist travelled to Ljubljana, Piran and Bled the most
The most overnight stays generated by foreign tourists were recorded in municipalities Ljubljana, Piran, Bled, Bohinj and Kranjska Gora, while Piran, Izola and Ankaran were the municipalities with the most domestic overnight stays.

The most overnight stays in hotels, but fewer than in September 2018
Although hotels were first as regards the number of tourist overnight stays (more than 680,000), the number was slightly lower than in September 2018. Hotels were followed by private rooms, apartments and dwellings (4% fewer overnight stays than in September 2018), with camping sites coming in third (4% more overnight stays than in September 2018).

More data in the SiStat Database
More detailed provisional monthly data on tourist arrivals and overnight stays are published in the SiStat Database.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41aFLY EMERSON AIR : How a U.S. company deploys its seven corporate jets
RE
06:40aAramco IPO will come soon, Saudi crown prince to decide - energy minister
RE
06:36aHitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving costs
RE
06:36aTrio of buyers rescues Thomas Cook's Nordic business
RE
06:36aTrade and Fed rate worries offset $50 billion M&A deal news, sapping stocks' strength
RE
06:33aGerman exports to shrink for first time since global financial crisis - DIHK
RE
06:30aGE posts another loss, raises cash flow forecast
RE
06:30aARAMCO IPO WILL COME SOON, SAUDI CROWN PRINCE TO DECIDE : energy minister
RE
06:27aSoutheast Asian markets rise on hopes of Fed's rate cut; Thailand shines
RE
06:22aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Survey of market expectations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Target; 3Q Profit Edged Up
3DOW JONES 30 : Oil steady as trade concerns vie with drop in inventories
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
5BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. plaintiffs on glyphosate more than double since July

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group