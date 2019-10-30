Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The last summer month ends with almost 1.5 million tourist overnight stays

In September 2019 domestic tourists generated 2% more arrivals and 4% fewer overnight stays than in September 2018, while foreign tourists generated 4% more arrivals and 2% fewer overnight stays than in September 2018.

Germany, Austria and Italy

The most overnight stays among foreign tourists were generated by tourists from Germany (20% or more than 229,000), followed by tourists from Austria (9%) and Italy (7%). Compared to September 2018, the number of overnight stays increased the most for tourists from Germany (by 15%).

Mountain resorts again the No. 1 tourist destination

In September 2019, too, the highest number of tourist overnight stays was recorded in mountain resorts (30% or more than 400,000), followed by seaside resorts (22%) and health (spa) resorts (17%). Compared to September 2018, the number of overnight stays increased only in seaside resorts (by 2%).

Foreign tourist travelled to Ljubljana, Piran and Bled the most

The most overnight stays generated by foreign tourists were recorded in municipalities Ljubljana, Piran, Bled, Bohinj and Kranjska Gora, while Piran, Izola and Ankaran were the municipalities with the most domestic overnight stays.

The most overnight stays in hotels, but fewer than in September 2018

Although hotels were first as regards the number of tourist overnight stays (more than 680,000), the number was slightly lower than in September 2018. Hotels were followed by private rooms, apartments and dwellings (4% fewer overnight stays than in September 2018), with camping sites coming in third (4% more overnight stays than in September 2018).

