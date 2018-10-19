Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of agricultural products purchased in August 2018 almost the same as in August 2017

In August 2018 the value of purchased products in the group arable farming was less than 1% higher than a year before. The value of purchased industrial plants went up the most due to higher quantities of purchased turnip rapeseeds and seeds of oil pumpkins. In comparison with August 2017 the value of purchased potatoes also went up. The value of purchased cereals was lower by 9% (lower was the quantity of purchased wheat). The value of purchased vegetables remained almost the same as in August 2017.

The value of purchased fruit much higher than a year before

In August 2018 the value of purchased products in the group fruit and wine growing was more than 52% higher than in August 2017. In 2018 a much higher quantity of fruit was harvested and thus the value of fruit purchased in August 2018 was much higher than a year before. Due to earlier harvest and a good yield, the value of purchased grape for industry was also much higher.

The value of purchase in livestock breeding lower than in August 2017



In August 2018 the value of purchased products in the group livestock breeding was almost 6% lower than a year before. The decrease was caused by lower value of purchased livestock, which was 15% lower than a year before. Lower was also the value of purchased milk (by more than 6%). The value of purchased poultry was more than 6% higher; also higher (by 7%) was the value of purchased eggs.