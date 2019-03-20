Log in
Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of agricultural products purchased in January 2019 about 5% higher than in January 2018

03/20/2019 | 06:20am EDT
The value of purchase in the group arable farming much higher than in January 2018
In January 2019 the value of purchased products in the group arable farming was much higher than in January 2018. The value of purchased cereals went up the most (much higher than a year before was the quantity of purchased wheat as well as the quantity of purchased grain maize). Much higher was also the value of purchased industrial plants and potato. The value of purchased vegetables was lower by about 2%.

The value of purchased fruit higher than in January 2018
In January 2019 the value of purchased products in the group fruit and wine growing was 26% higher than in January 2018. The value of purchased fruit was much higher than a year before. Higher was also the value of purchased plants. The value of purchased alcoholic drinks was more than 5% lower.
The value of purchased poultry higher than a year before
In January 2019 the value of purchased products in the group livestock breeding was 2% higher than in January 2018. The value of purchased poultry went up the most (by almost 24%). Higher was also the value of purchased eggs (by just over 2%). The value of purchased livestock was 1% lower than a year before, while the value of purchased milk decreased by 3% (due to lower quantity of purchased milk, while the average price of purchased milk was higher than in January 2018).

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:19:04 UTC
