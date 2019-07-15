Statistical Office of Republic of Slovenia : The value of construction put in place 4.1% higher than in April 2019 and 11.1% higher than in May 2018

The value of construction put in placein May 2019 higher than in the previous month

In comparison with April 2019, the value of construction put in place in May 2019 increased by 4.1%. This time the value of construction put in place increased over the previous month after it had been decreasing during the previous two months. As regards buildings it went up by 1.7% and as regards civil engineering by 4.7%. At the monthly level the rise in the value of construction put in place on buildings was the result of the higher value of construction put in place on non-residential buildings; compared to the previous month it jumped by 3.1%, while on residential buildings it was 4.1% lower.

The value of construction put in place in May 2019 higher than in May 2018

In comparison with May 2018, the value of construction put in place in May 2019 increased by 11.1%. As regards buildings it went up by 4.6% and as regards civil engineering by 14.3%. At the annual level the rise in the value of construction put in place on buildings was the result of the higher value of construction put in place on non-residential buildings; compared to the previous year it jumped by 6.2%, while on residential buildings it was 0.9% lower.

The value of construction put in place in the first five months of 2019 higher than in the same period of 2018

The value of construction put in place in the first five months of 2019 increased by 16.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. As regards buildings it went up by 12.9% and as regards civil engineering by 18.1%.